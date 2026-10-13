Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?

·2·Sport
Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?

English club Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca participated in a press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League central match against France's PSG. At the event, the Italian specialist clarified reports regarding the possibility that the team's former manager and club legend Pep Guardiola might visit the stadium to watch this fierce clash.

The appearance of the most successful coach in the "Citizens'" history at his former team's match has sparked great interest among fans and the football community.

"An exciting event for the fans": Maresca on Pep's plans

Enzo Maresca assessed his communication with the Spanish specialist and the likelihood of his upcoming visit as follows:

  • Last conversation: "I spoke with him after the derby match against Manchester United. Therefore, I don't know for sure what his plans are right now";

  • Training base or directly to the stadium: "Whether he will come directly to the Etihad Stadium or first drop by the team's training base — I don't have exact information about that either";

  • Huge respect: "This is a very exciting event for everyone, especially for our fans. But for now, Pep's exact plan remains unknown," the team's coach emphasized.

Guardiola managed Manchester City for many years, leading the club to the pinnacle of English and European football, and also won the Champions League trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Match details and kickoff time

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League, central match;

  • Teams: Manchester City — PSG;

  • Location: City of Manchester, Etihad Stadium;

  • Kickoff time: The match starts at 00:00 Tashkent time on October 14.

This confrontation between two European giants is expected to be one of the most anticipated and uncompromising battles of the round.

Enzo MarescaPSGManchester CityUEFA Champions League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Maresca speaks about the important away victory against PortoMaresca speaks about the important away victory against Porto9 September 10:06Luis Enrique opens up about his love for Paris, new contract, and increased pressureLuis Enrique opens up about his love for Paris, new contract, and increased pressureToday 13:00Atletico manager announces his plan against Manchester United...Atletico manager announces his plan against Manchester United...Today 13:07Maresca answered sharp questions after victory over LiverpoolMaresca answered sharp questions after victory over LiverpoolYesterday 11:12Arteta warns of Napoli's hostile atmosphere and reveals his winning formulaArteta warns of Napoli's hostile atmosphere and reveals his winning formula9 September 14:55Haaland's Incredible Record: Surpassing a Legend in UCL History!Haaland's Incredible Record: Surpassing a Legend in UCL History!9 September 08:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov