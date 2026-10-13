Unexpected guest at the "Etihad": Will Guardiola attend the Manchester City vs. PSG match?

English club Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca participated in a press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League central match against France's PSG. At the event, the Italian specialist clarified reports regarding the possibility that the team's former manager and club legend Pep Guardiola might visit the stadium to watch this fierce clash.

The appearance of the most successful coach in the "Citizens'" history at his former team's match has sparked great interest among fans and the football community.

"An exciting event for the fans": Maresca on Pep's plans

Enzo Maresca assessed his communication with the Spanish specialist and the likelihood of his upcoming visit as follows:

Last conversation: "I spoke with him after the derby match against Manchester United. Therefore, I don't know for sure what his plans are right now";

Training base or directly to the stadium: "Whether he will come directly to the Etihad Stadium or first drop by the team's training base — I don't have exact information about that either";

Huge respect: "This is a very exciting event for everyone, especially for our fans. But for now, Pep's exact plan remains unknown," the team's coach emphasized.

Guardiola managed Manchester City for many years, leading the club to the pinnacle of English and European football, and also won the Champions League trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Match details and kickoff time

Competition: UEFA Champions League, central match;

Teams: Manchester City — PSG;

Location: City of Manchester, Etihad Stadium;

Kickoff time: The match starts at 00:00 Tashkent time on October 14.

This confrontation between two European giants is expected to be one of the most anticipated and uncompromising battles of the round.