Sabah Baku vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

50 The free kick was taken by Daniel Svensson (Dortmund), but the defenders cleared the ball.

49 Ivan Lepinica (Sabah Baku) commits a foul on his opponent, and the referee shows him a yellow card.

48 Ivan Lepinjica (Sabah Baku) held back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee, seeing the full picture, blew the whistle for a foul.

48 Assistant referee Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah Baku) signaled for offside, and the main referee confirmed the decision.

46 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) couldn't find a teammate to pass to and fired a shot from outside the box, but it was ineffective and went over the crossbar.

46 The second half is underway.

45+2 Javier Alberola blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+1 Sabah Baku quickly took the corner with a short pass.

45 The fourth official has added 1 minute to the match.

45 Kahim Parris (Sabah Baku) receives the ball around the penalty area, takes aim and shoots. His effort is directed towards the center of the goal, but Gregor Kobel is alert and the score remains unchanged.

44 Fabio Silva (Dortmund) is caught offside, the linesman raises his flag and the referee stops the play.

43 Joao-Lance Mickels (Sabah Baku) is caught offside!

42 Veljko Simic (Sabah Baku) reached the cross and fired a dangerous shot at goal. Gregor Kobel denied him with a brilliant save! The referee and his assistant pointed for a corner. Sabah Baku will have another chance to create danger near the opponent's goal.

42 The corner kick taken by Umarali Rahmonaliyev (Sabah Baku) was cleared by the defenders.

41 Dortmund took a corner kick, but thanks to solid defending, the chance was squandered. The referee pointed to the corner flag, and Dortmund will take another corner.

41 Thanks to a brilliant clearance by the defender, the corner kick taken by Dortmund came to nothing.

39 The ball is in the back of the net! Tymoteusz Puchacz floated a free-kick into the box, where Aiden McCarthy (Sabah Baku) escaped his marker and headed it into the bottom left corner from the edge of the six-yard box. It's 1-1.

38 Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) commits a foul, and Javier Alberola blows the whistle to call it. Sabah Baku will take the free kick.

37 Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) found space inside the box and tried to head the corner kick home, but the ball went just past the right post. Unlucky!

37 Dortmund played it brilliantly and won a corner.

37 Carney Chukwuemeka (Dortmund) tried to cross into the penalty area, but it was blocked.

35 Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund) shoots at goal, but the ball sails well over the crossbar.

35 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) delivers a great cross into the box, but a defender clears the ball.

35 Instead of crossing into the box, Dortmund played the corner short.

34 Daniel Svensson's (Dortmund) cross didn't reach the penalty area, defenders cleared the ball to safety. Dortmund will take a corner kick.

31 Kaheem Parris (Sabah Baku) made a very aggressive challenge against his opponent, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul.

30 Goal by Joy-Lance Mikels (Sabah Baku) disallowed for offside!

27 Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) receives the ball near the edge of the box and fires a first-time shot, but it sails well over the crossbar. High, wide and way off target.

25 Umarali Rahmonaliev (Sabah Baku) shoots from inside the penalty area, but the defenders block the ball.

25 Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) commits a foul, and Javier Alberola blows his whistle to signal the infringement.

24 Joey Veerman (Dortmund) brilliantly executed a free-kick from outside the box. His shot towards the right post was saved by Stas Pokatilov, preventing a certain goal!

22 Stjve Solvet (Sabah Baku) is shown a yellow card for a rough foul. Javier Alberola had no hesitation in making that decision.

19 Akim Zedadka (Sabah Baku) takes a shot, but it is blocked by a defender.

19 Sabah Baku played the corner short.

19 Kahim Perris (Sabah Baku) tried to cross into the box, but the opponent's defense cleared the danger. The ball went out of play. Sabah Baku will take a corner kick.

18 What a dreadful shot! Ivan Lepinic (Sabah Baku) takes another shot at goal — this time from much further out, but he could have done no worse even blindfolded. The ball sails into the stands.

17 Stas Pokatilov leaps and claims the ball from Daniel Svensson's (Dortmund) corner kick.

16 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) tried to pass to a teammate from outside the box, but the opponent's defense acted quickly to clear the danger. The ball went out of play. Dortmund now have a chance to score from a corner.

14 Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund) is moving freely again after an injury scare.

12 Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund) needs medical attention, so the referee has stopped the play and called the medics onto the pitch.

10 Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) shoots from outside the box, just wide. Stas Pokatilov makes a lucky save to stop it from going straight down the middle.

10 Goal! Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) reacted first to the rebound inside the box and slotted it home. Score: 0:1.

9 What a chance! The ball is inside the box and Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) hits it first time, but his shot goes just wide of the right post.

7 Play is stopped as Veljko Simic (Sabah Baku) is caught in an offside position.

7 Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) received the ball in a very dangerous position. He controlled a precise pass inside the box and shot, but it was an easy save for the goalkeeper as the ball went over the crossbar.

6 A precise pass reached Fabio Silva (Dortmund), who was lurking at the edge of the penalty area and directed the shot towards the center of the goal. The goalkeeper parried it with a fine save.

5 Fabio Silva (Dortmund) received the through ball inside the penalty area. He struck it powerfully towards the center of the goal without even looking up, but Stas Pokatilov comfortably gathered the ball.

4 Kahim Parris (Sabah Baku) surges into the box, but fails to find the space to shoot.

2 The corner kick taken by Dortmund was dealt with by the well-prepared Stas Pokatilov (Sabah Baku).

2 Fabio Silva (Dortmund) tried to pass, but the ball was blocked. The ball went out of play, and a corner kick is awarded. Dortmund can continue their attacks.

1 The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.

21:45 Finally, the players are walking onto the pitch! Sabah Baku will kick off.

21:45 Today's match will be officiated by Javier Alberola.

21:45 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.