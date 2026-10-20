Sabah Baku vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·186·Sport
Sabah Baku vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Sabah Baku vs Dortmund. Kick-off: 20 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Sabah Baku starting lineup: 92. Pokatilov S. (captain), 37. Du Queiroz, 13. Lepinjica I., 4. McCarthy A., 20. Mickels J., 11. Parris K., 27. Puchacz T., 7. Rakhmonaliyev U., 21. Simic V., 3. Solvet S., 80. Zedadka A.

Sabah Baku substitutes: 9. Aliyev K., 5. Dashdamirov R., 88. Fernandes R., 10. Isayev A., 33. Junior Almeida, 6. Khaybulaev A., 99. Mbina O., 94. Mirzammadov R., 17. Mutallimov T., 8. Nwachukwu C., 1. Ramazanov A., 34. Severina X.

Sabah Baku head coach: Dambrauskas V.

Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 3. Anton W., 5. Bensebaini R., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 9. Guirassy S., 8. Nmecha F., 26. Ryerson J., 4. Schlotterbeck N. (captain), 21. Silva F., 24. Svensson D., 25. Veerman J.

Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 14. Beier M., 7. Bellingham J., 44. Dos Santos E., 30. Drewes P., 22. Gadou J., 40. Inacio S., 39. Mane F., 33. Meyer A., 18. Nwaneri E., 49. Reggiani L., 20. Sabitzer M.

Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.

Live report1-1 LIVE
50
The free kick was taken by Daniel Svensson (Dortmund), but the defenders cleared the ball.
49🟨
Ivan Lepinica (Sabah Baku) commits a foul on his opponent, and the referee shows him a yellow card.
48
Ivan Lepinjica (Sabah Baku) held back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee, seeing the full picture, blew the whistle for a foul.
48
Assistant referee Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah Baku) signaled for offside, and the main referee confirmed the decision.
46
Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) couldn't find a teammate to pass to and fired a shot from outside the box, but it was ineffective and went over the crossbar.
46
The second half is underway.
45+2
Javier Alberola blows the whistle to end the first half.
45+1
Sabah Baku quickly took the corner with a short pass.
45
The fourth official has added 1 minute to the match.
45
Kahim Parris (Sabah Baku) receives the ball around the penalty area, takes aim and shoots. His effort is directed towards the center of the goal, but Gregor Kobel is alert and the score remains unchanged.
44
Fabio Silva (Dortmund) is caught offside, the linesman raises his flag and the referee stops the play.
43
Joao-Lance Mickels (Sabah Baku) is caught offside!
42
Veljko Simic (Sabah Baku) reached the cross and fired a dangerous shot at goal. Gregor Kobel denied him with a brilliant save! The referee and his assistant pointed for a corner. Sabah Baku will have another chance to create danger near the opponent's goal.
42
The corner kick taken by Umarali Rahmonaliyev (Sabah Baku) was cleared by the defenders.
41
Dortmund took a corner kick, but thanks to solid defending, the chance was squandered. The referee pointed to the corner flag, and Dortmund will take another corner.
41
Thanks to a brilliant clearance by the defender, the corner kick taken by Dortmund came to nothing.
391-1
The ball is in the back of the net! Tymoteusz Puchacz floated a free-kick into the box, where Aiden McCarthy (Sabah Baku) escaped his marker and headed it into the bottom left corner from the edge of the six-yard box. It's 1-1.
38
Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) commits a foul, and Javier Alberola blows the whistle to call it. Sabah Baku will take the free kick.
37
Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) found space inside the box and tried to head the corner kick home, but the ball went just past the right post. Unlucky!
37
Dortmund played it brilliantly and won a corner.
37
Carney Chukwuemeka (Dortmund) tried to cross into the penalty area, but it was blocked.
35
Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund) shoots at goal, but the ball sails well over the crossbar.
35
Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) delivers a great cross into the box, but a defender clears the ball.
35
Instead of crossing into the box, Dortmund played the corner short.
34
Daniel Svensson's (Dortmund) cross didn't reach the penalty area, defenders cleared the ball to safety. Dortmund will take a corner kick.
31
Kaheem Parris (Sabah Baku) made a very aggressive challenge against his opponent, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul.
30
Goal by Joy-Lance Mikels (Sabah Baku) disallowed for offside!
27
Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) receives the ball near the edge of the box and fires a first-time shot, but it sails well over the crossbar. High, wide and way off target.
25
Umarali Rahmonaliev (Sabah Baku) shoots from inside the penalty area, but the defenders block the ball.
25
Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) commits a foul, and Javier Alberola blows his whistle to signal the infringement.
24
Joey Veerman (Dortmund) brilliantly executed a free-kick from outside the box. His shot towards the right post was saved by Stas Pokatilov, preventing a certain goal!
22🟨
Stjve Solvet (Sabah Baku) is shown a yellow card for a rough foul. Javier Alberola had no hesitation in making that decision.
19
Akim Zedadka (Sabah Baku) takes a shot, but it is blocked by a defender.
19
Sabah Baku played the corner short.
19
Kahim Perris (Sabah Baku) tried to cross into the box, but the opponent's defense cleared the danger. The ball went out of play. Sabah Baku will take a corner kick.
18
What a dreadful shot! Ivan Lepinic (Sabah Baku) takes another shot at goal — this time from much further out, but he could have done no worse even blindfolded. The ball sails into the stands.
17
Stas Pokatilov leaps and claims the ball from Daniel Svensson's (Dortmund) corner kick.
16
Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) tried to pass to a teammate from outside the box, but the opponent's defense acted quickly to clear the danger. The ball went out of play. Dortmund now have a chance to score from a corner.
14
Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund) is moving freely again after an injury scare.
12
Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund) needs medical attention, so the referee has stopped the play and called the medics onto the pitch.
10
Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) shoots from outside the box, just wide. Stas Pokatilov makes a lucky save to stop it from going straight down the middle.
100-1
Goal! Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) reacted first to the rebound inside the box and slotted it home. Score: 0:1.
9
What a chance! The ball is inside the box and Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) hits it first time, but his shot goes just wide of the right post.
7
Play is stopped as Veljko Simic (Sabah Baku) is caught in an offside position.
7
Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) received the ball in a very dangerous position. He controlled a precise pass inside the box and shot, but it was an easy save for the goalkeeper as the ball went over the crossbar.
6
A precise pass reached Fabio Silva (Dortmund), who was lurking at the edge of the penalty area and directed the shot towards the center of the goal. The goalkeeper parried it with a fine save.
5
Fabio Silva (Dortmund) received the through ball inside the penalty area. He struck it powerfully towards the center of the goal without even looking up, but Stas Pokatilov comfortably gathered the ball.
4
Kahim Parris (Sabah Baku) surges into the box, but fails to find the space to shoot.
2
The corner kick taken by Dortmund was dealt with by the well-prepared Stas Pokatilov (Sabah Baku).
2
Fabio Silva (Dortmund) tried to pass, but the ball was blocked. The ball went out of play, and a corner kick is awarded. Dortmund can continue their attacks.
1
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.
21:45
Finally, the players are walking onto the pitch! Sabah Baku will kick off.
21:45
Today's match will be officiated by Javier Alberola.
21:45
The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
21:45
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to our live text commentary, where we will bring you fast updates on all the action as it happens.
Sabah BakuDortmundChampions League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bodo/Glimt vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBodo/Glimt vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary14 October 23:41Union Berlin vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryUnion Berlin vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 17:27Ryerson equals Beckenbauer's 50-year recordRyerson equals Beckenbauer's 50-year record28 April 12:58Historic Event in the Champions League: Rakhmonaliev and Khusanov in the League PhaseHistoric Event in the Champions League: Rakhmonaliev and Khusanov in the League Phase27 August 06:14Can Man Utd face a shock in the UCL opener? Uzbek legionnaire against the English giant!Can Man Utd face a shock in the UCL opener? Uzbek legionnaire against the English giant!9 September 07:04Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 20:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester