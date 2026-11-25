90 Full time. Score: Arsenal 1:1 Dortmund

90+5 Full time. Arsenal - Dortmund. Score: 1-1.

90+3 Eberechi Eze (Arsenal) fired a powerful shot at goal, but one of the defenders blocked his effort.

90+2 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) takes the corner, but the defenders clear the ball easily.

90+2 Declan Rice (Arsenal) took the corner, but the goalkeeper jumped and caught the ball. The ball went out of play. A corner kick was awarded to Arsenal.

90+1 Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) crosses into the box looking for a teammate, but the defenders clear it. Arsenal wins a corner. They are sending many players into the box.

90 At least 4 minutes added to the regular time.

90 Konstantinos Karetsas (Dortmund) received the ball from the flank, looked up and shot from outside the box, but it hit a defender and was cleared to safety.

89 Niko Kovac decided to substitute Joan Gadou, with Filippo Mane (Dortmund) coming on in his place.

88 Gabriel (Arsenal) committed a foul and Maurizio Mariani immediately awarded a free kick. Dortmund will take the free kick.

87 Substitution. Mikel Merino (Arsenal) replaces Viktor Gyökeres.

87 Ezri Konsa (Arsenal) is penalized for a foul. Maurizio Mariani had a clear view and blew his whistle.

84 Declan Rice (Arsenal) received a precise pass inside the box and fired a powerful shot, but the ball hit the left post. It could have been a spectacular goal, unlucky.

83 The defenders are alert, they cleared a dangerous cross from Julian Ryerson (Dortmund).

81 Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) has a minor injury, but looks like he can continue.

80 The game is temporarily stopped, Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) is injured and medical staff need to come onto the pitch.

80 Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) reached a free-kick inside the six-yard box and tried to score, but a defender deflected his shot onto the right post.

79 The ball went up, Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund) failed to control it and handled the ball, the referee blew for a foul. Arsenal will take the free kick.

78 Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) committed a foul and Maurizio Mariani blew his whistle to signal the infringement.

77 Arsenal has a chance to score from a corner kick.

75 The ball was crossed towards Viktor Gyökeres, who was standing near the six-yard box of Arsenal. He won the aerial duel, but his header went just past the right post. The ball went out of play for a goal kick to Dortmund.

74 Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) received a brilliant pass and found himself in a good position, but a defender arrived in time to clear the danger.

73 Substitution. Jobe Bellingham leaves the pitch and Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund) comes on.

73 Noni Madueke (Arsenal) came very close to scoring! He received the ball near the edge of the penalty area and fired a shot, but it went just wide of the right post. The ball went out of play, and the Dortmund goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

71 Martin Odegaard delivered a brilliant pass into the center of the box, the move deserved a better finish, but Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) sent a weak shot wide of the right post. The ball is out of play, Dortmund goalkeeper to take the goal kick.

70 Noni Madueke (Arsenal) received a brilliant pass inside the box and had a great chance. He shot, but a defender made a skillful block.

69 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) takes the corner, but the defender clears the ball.

69 The ball fell to Eberechi Eze (Arsenal) in the center of the box, he struck upwards, but a defender made a brilliant block. Arsenal will take a corner.

68 The linesman raised his flag and the referee blew his whistle. Jobe Bellingham (Dortmund) put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

68 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) broke into the box, controlled the pass and fired a low shot towards the left post. Kepa Arrizabalaga stayed alert and made a brilliant save.

67 Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) challenged his opponent hard and the referee whistled for a foul.

65 Mikel Arteta has decided to make a change. Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal) comes on for Myles Lewis-Skelly.

65 Substitution. Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) gets the signal from the referee and is ready to enter, Ben White is leaving the pitch.

65 The referee has stopped play for a substitution: Christos Tzolis is off, Eberechi Eze (Arsenal) is on.

64 Substitution in the match. Fabio Silva leaves the pitch, Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) comes on.

64 Niko Kovac has decided to make a substitution. Konstantinos Karetsas replaces Maximilian Beier.

64 What a mistake! The corner kick found an unmarked Ezri Konsa (Arsenal) with the goal wide open, but he missed his header and the ball went wide of the left post. Goal kick for Dortmund.

63 Declan Rice (Arsenal) has the chance to deliver the corner into the penalty area.

63 Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) attempted a pass from outside the box, but the defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger. The referee signals a corner kick. Arsenal will have a chance to create a threat.

62 Not the best effort. Ben White (Arsenal) struck it first time from outside the box, but the ball sailed well over the bar. Goal kick for Dortmund.

61 Joey Veerman (Dortmund) delivered a precise pass into the box for Fabio Silva, but he couldn't reach the ball. It went out of play for an Arsenal goal kick.

60 Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) is frustrated as he reached a good position but failed to deliver a quality pass. The ball went out of play, Dortmund to take the throw-in.

58 Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) missed a golden opportunity. He headed the rebound towards the bottom left corner, but Gregor Kobel dived to keep it out.

58 Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) receives the ball inside the box and shoots, but the defender makes a great block.

57 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) takes the free kick, but the first defender clears the ball.

57 Joan Gadou (Dortmund) concedes a foul. Free-kick awarded to Arsenal near the touchline.

55 1-1 Joane Gadou is in a good position to shoot, but he spots his teammate and passes. Maximilian Beier (Dortmund) controls the ball brilliantly and fires it into the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.

54 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) committed a foul. Maurizio Mariani has stopped the game and is making a decision.

53 Great recovery! Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) received a brilliant short pass and found space inside the box, but a defender dispossessed him.

52 Jobe Bellingham (Dortmund) received a precise pass and shot from outside the box. Kepa Arrizabalaga easily caught the ball heading towards the center of the goal.

51 The ball went out of play, and Dortmund will take a corner kick.

50 Noni Madueke (Arsenal) beat his marker at the corner of the box and fired a shot, but missed the target as the ball went wide of the left post. Goal kick for Dortmund.

49 Joey Veerman (Dortmund) created space and fired a powerful shot from mid-range, but it went over the bar. The ball went out of play for an Arsenal goal kick.

48 Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) tried to find Maximilian Beier, but he put too much power on the pass.

46 The referee blew the whistle to start the second half.

45+1 Maurizio Mariani blows the whistle to end the first half.

45 Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) attempted a header from the corner, but couldn't direct it on target and it went over the bar. Goal kick for Arsenal.

45 Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) took the ball to the corner flag and crossed it into the penalty area.

45 Half-chance! Joan Gadu (Dortmund) sent the ball into the box, but Kepa Arrizabalaga reacted well to clear the danger. Dortmund will take a corner.

43 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) made his run too early and was caught offside as his teammate tried to pass the ball.

41 Great move by Noni Madueke, he set up Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal). The striker decided to shoot from distance, but the ball went well over the crossbar. The ball is out of play, and the Dortmund goalkeeper will restart.

39 Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) takes the corner, but fails to find a teammate. A defender reacts quickly to clear the danger. The ball goes out of play, and the Arsenal goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

39 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) attempted to pass, but it was blocked. Dortmund have won a corner.

37 Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) hits it poorly. He went for a long-range volley, but the ball sailed into the stands. Goal kick for Dortmund.

36 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) takes the corner, but the defense clears the ball.

36 Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) reacted well to the rebound and shot from outside the box, but he couldn't get the ball through the crowd of players. Arsenal will take a corner. The referee and his assistant pointed to the corner flag.

35 Declan Rice (Arsenal) takes the corner short.

35 Declan Rice (Arsenal) broke through the defenders into a shooting position, but his effort was blocked. The linesman signaled a corner, which Arsenal will take.

34 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) was caught offside as he started his run.

33 Declan Rice (Arsenal) received the ball and didn't hesitate. He fired a powerful long-range shot that went just over the bar. The ball is out, and the Dortmund goalkeeper will restart play.

32 Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) commits a foul and Maurizio Mariani blows his whistle.

32 The long pass from Joan Gadou (Dortmund) lacked the precision to reach his teammates.

30 Maximilian Beier (Dortmund) made a run behind the last defender, but was caught offside.

29 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) sent a corner into the center, but Kepa Arrizabalaga read the play well and claimed the ball.

28 Unlucky! Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) controlled the pass brilliantly and fired a powerful shot from outside the box, but it deflected off a defender and was cleared. The ball went out of play. Dortmund earns a corner kick.

26 Maurizio Mariani blows the whistle, Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) is booked for a foul.

26 9:4 is the total number of shots by both teams. Let's look at the stats: shots on target 3:0.

25 Kepa Arrizabalaga showed his ability to read the game, clearing the ball as Maximilian Beier (Dortmund) looked to latch onto a cross from outside the box.

24 Julian Ryerson passed to Felix Nmecha (Dortmund), but he fired wide from outside the box and the ball went over the crossbar. The ball is out of play, Arsenal goalkeeper to take the goal kick.

22 The ball is cleared following a corner kick by Daniel Svensson (Dortmund).

22 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) went on a solo run, but a defender blocked his path, preventing a chance. The referee awards a corner kick to Dortmund.

21 Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) almost connected with a dangerous cross into the box, but a defender intervened to clear the danger.

20 Fabio Silva (Dortmund) received the ball near the edge of the box and fired a first-time shot well over the bar. The ball went out of play for an Arsenal goal kick.

18 Fabio Silva (Dortmund) is caught offside, and the referee stops play after the linesman raises his flag.

18 Maximilian Beier (Dortmund) tried to reach the through ball, but it was too long. The ball went out of play and the Arsenal goalkeeper will take a goal kick.

17 Dortmund is showing great control and passing in the midfield.

16 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) delivered a dangerous corner, but none of his teammates could outjump the defenders.

15 Христос Цолис (Арсенал) жуда катта имкониятни бой берди! У ажойиб яккахон ҳаракатдан сўнг жарима майдончаси ташқарисидан кучли зарба йўллаганида мухлислар аллақачон нишонлашни бошлашган эди. Тўп юқори ўнг бурчак томон йўналди, аммо Грегор Кобель муҳим сейвни амалга оширди! Нони Мадуэке (Арсенал) жарима майдончаси ичида қайтган тўпга биринчи бўлиб етиб келди ва дарвозабонни доғда қолдирадиган пастки ўнг бурчакка тезкор зарба йўллади. Бироқ ҳимоячилардан бири тўпни дарвоза чизиғи устидан қайтариб қолди. Тўп ўйин майдонидан чиқиб кетди. Арсенал бурчак зарбасидан гол уриш имкониятига эга бўлади.

13 Ben White (Arsenal) sent a cross into the box, but it was too close to Gregor Kobel and the goalkeeper gathered the ball.

12 Maurizio Mariani blows the whistle as Fabio Silva (Dortmund) commits a rough foul in attack.

11 Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) is pushing towards the goal, but the defender tracks back in time to win the ball.

10 1-0 Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) showed great skill. He brilliantly controlled a pass from Noni Madueke and fired a stunning long-range shot into the top corner. Score 1:0.

9 Unstoppable! Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) set himself up for a shot from outside the box and went for goal, but his effort was successfully blocked by a defender.

9 Fabio Silva (Dortmund) broke into space and shot from outside the box, but a defender blocked the attempt.

8 Arsenal seem to be finding their rhythm and are controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

7 Ben White (Arsenal) sent a cross into the box looking for teammates, but the pass was unsuccessful and the chance was wasted.

6 Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) pulled an opponent's shirt and Maurizio Mariani blew his whistle for a foul. Arsenal have a free kick, but they are unlikely to go for goal from here.

5 Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) controlled a brilliant cross from the wing and found space, but the opposition defense was alert, and a defender quickly dispossessed him to clear the danger.

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) missed a chance! He fired a powerful long-range shot after the rebound. The ball went low towards the center, but the goalkeeper made a save.

4 Noni Madueke (Arsenal) tries to push forward, but the opponent clears the ball.

3 Gabriel (Arsenal) made a very rough challenge to win the ball, and Maurizio Mariani whistled for a foul.

2 The ball sits up nicely for Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) near the edge of the box, but his powerful strike goes over the crossbar. Goal kick for Dortmund.

2 Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) delivers an inaccurate pass. He tried to cross into the box, but the defenders cleared it.

1 Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) committed a foul and the referee blew the whistle.

1 The first half has just begun.

03:03 Dortmund kicks off.

03:03 Maurizio Mariani has been appointed as the referee for today's match and will strive to officiate fairly and without errors.

03:03 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.