Arsenal vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Arsenal vs Dortmund. Kick-off: 25 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Arsenal starting lineup: 13. Arrizabalaga K., 4. White B., 15. Konsa E., 6. Gabriel, 5. Hincapie P., 41. Rice D., 49. Lewis-Skelly M., 20. Madueke N., 8. Odegaard M. (captain), 17. Tzolis C., 14. Gyokeres V.
Arsenal substitutes: 33. Calafiori R., 56. Dowman M., 10. Eze E., 39. Guimarães B., 29. Havertz K., 23. Merino M., 30. Meslier I., 3. Mosquera C., 55. Porter J., 2. Saliba W., 12. Timber J.
Arsenal head coach: Arteta M.
Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 22. Gadou J., 3. Anton W., 4. Schlotterbeck N. (captain), 26. Ryerson J., 25. Veerman J., 8. Nmecha F., 24. Svensson D., 7. Bellingham J., 14. Beier M., 21. Silva F.
Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 5. Bensebaini R., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 44. dos Santos E., 30. Drewes P., 9. Guirassy S., 19. Karetsas K., 39. Mane F., 33. Meyer A., 18. Nwaneri E., 49. Reggiani L., 20. Sabitzer M.
Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.
- 90Full time. Score: Arsenal 1:1 Dortmund
- 90+5Full time. Arsenal - Dortmund. Score: 1-1.
- 90+3Eberechi Eze (Arsenal) fired a powerful shot at goal, but one of the defenders blocked his effort.
- 90+2Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) takes the corner, but the defenders clear the ball easily.
- 90+2Declan Rice (Arsenal) took the corner, but the goalkeeper jumped and caught the ball. The ball went out of play. A corner kick was awarded to Arsenal.
- 90+1Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) crosses into the box looking for a teammate, but the defenders clear it. Arsenal wins a corner. They are sending many players into the box.
- 90At least 4 minutes added to the regular time.
- 90Konstantinos Karetsas (Dortmund) received the ball from the flank, looked up and shot from outside the box, but it hit a defender and was cleared to safety.
- 89Niko Kovac decided to substitute Joan Gadou, with Filippo Mane (Dortmund) coming on in his place.
- 88Gabriel (Arsenal) committed a foul and Maurizio Mariani immediately awarded a free kick. Dortmund will take the free kick.
- 87Substitution. Mikel Merino (Arsenal) replaces Viktor Gyökeres.
- 87Ezri Konsa (Arsenal) is penalized for a foul. Maurizio Mariani had a clear view and blew his whistle.
- 84Declan Rice (Arsenal) received a precise pass inside the box and fired a powerful shot, but the ball hit the left post. It could have been a spectacular goal, unlucky.
- 83The defenders are alert, they cleared a dangerous cross from Julian Ryerson (Dortmund).
- 81Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) has a minor injury, but looks like he can continue.
- 80The game is temporarily stopped, Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) is injured and medical staff need to come onto the pitch.
- 80Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) reached a free-kick inside the six-yard box and tried to score, but a defender deflected his shot onto the right post.
- 79The ball went up, Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund) failed to control it and handled the ball, the referee blew for a foul. Arsenal will take the free kick.
- 78Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) committed a foul and Maurizio Mariani blew his whistle to signal the infringement.
- 77Arsenal has a chance to score from a corner kick.
- 75The ball was crossed towards Viktor Gyökeres, who was standing near the six-yard box of Arsenal. He won the aerial duel, but his header went just past the right post. The ball went out of play for a goal kick to Dortmund.
- 74Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) received a brilliant pass and found himself in a good position, but a defender arrived in time to clear the danger.
- 73Substitution. Jobe Bellingham leaves the pitch and Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund) comes on.
- 73Noni Madueke (Arsenal) came very close to scoring! He received the ball near the edge of the penalty area and fired a shot, but it went just wide of the right post. The ball went out of play, and the Dortmund goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.
- 71Martin Odegaard delivered a brilliant pass into the center of the box, the move deserved a better finish, but Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) sent a weak shot wide of the right post. The ball is out of play, Dortmund goalkeeper to take the goal kick.
- 70Noni Madueke (Arsenal) received a brilliant pass inside the box and had a great chance. He shot, but a defender made a skillful block.
- 69Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) takes the corner, but the defender clears the ball.
- 69The ball fell to Eberechi Eze (Arsenal) in the center of the box, he struck upwards, but a defender made a brilliant block. Arsenal will take a corner.
- 68The linesman raised his flag and the referee blew his whistle. Jobe Bellingham (Dortmund) put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
- 68Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) broke into the box, controlled the pass and fired a low shot towards the left post. Kepa Arrizabalaga stayed alert and made a brilliant save.
- 67Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) challenged his opponent hard and the referee whistled for a foul.
- 65Mikel Arteta has decided to make a change. Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal) comes on for Myles Lewis-Skelly.
- 65Substitution. Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) gets the signal from the referee and is ready to enter, Ben White is leaving the pitch.
- 65The referee has stopped play for a substitution: Christos Tzolis is off, Eberechi Eze (Arsenal) is on.
- 64Substitution in the match. Fabio Silva leaves the pitch, Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund) comes on.
- 64Niko Kovac has decided to make a substitution. Konstantinos Karetsas replaces Maximilian Beier.
- 64What a mistake! The corner kick found an unmarked Ezri Konsa (Arsenal) with the goal wide open, but he missed his header and the ball went wide of the left post. Goal kick for Dortmund.
- 63Declan Rice (Arsenal) has the chance to deliver the corner into the penalty area.
- 63Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) attempted a pass from outside the box, but the defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger. The referee signals a corner kick. Arsenal will have a chance to create a threat.
- 62Not the best effort. Ben White (Arsenal) struck it first time from outside the box, but the ball sailed well over the bar. Goal kick for Dortmund.
- 61Joey Veerman (Dortmund) delivered a precise pass into the box for Fabio Silva, but he couldn't reach the ball. It went out of play for an Arsenal goal kick.
- 60Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) is frustrated as he reached a good position but failed to deliver a quality pass. The ball went out of play, Dortmund to take the throw-in.
- 58Piero Hincapié (Arsenal) missed a golden opportunity. He headed the rebound towards the bottom left corner, but Gregor Kobel dived to keep it out.
- 58Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) receives the ball inside the box and shoots, but the defender makes a great block.
- 57Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) takes the free kick, but the first defender clears the ball.
- 57Joan Gadou (Dortmund) concedes a foul. Free-kick awarded to Arsenal near the touchline.
- 551-1Joane Gadou is in a good position to shoot, but he spots his teammate and passes. Maximilian Beier (Dortmund) controls the ball brilliantly and fires it into the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.
- 54Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) committed a foul. Maurizio Mariani has stopped the game and is making a decision.
- 53Great recovery! Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) received a brilliant short pass and found space inside the box, but a defender dispossessed him.
- 52Jobe Bellingham (Dortmund) received a precise pass and shot from outside the box. Kepa Arrizabalaga easily caught the ball heading towards the center of the goal.
- 51The ball went out of play, and Dortmund will take a corner kick.
- 50Noni Madueke (Arsenal) beat his marker at the corner of the box and fired a shot, but missed the target as the ball went wide of the left post. Goal kick for Dortmund.
- 49Joey Veerman (Dortmund) created space and fired a powerful shot from mid-range, but it went over the bar. The ball went out of play for an Arsenal goal kick.
- 48Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) tried to find Maximilian Beier, but he put too much power on the pass.
- 46The referee blew the whistle to start the second half.
- 45+1Maurizio Mariani blows the whistle to end the first half.
- 45Felix Nmecha (Dortmund) attempted a header from the corner, but couldn't direct it on target and it went over the bar. Goal kick for Arsenal.
- 45Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) took the ball to the corner flag and crossed it into the penalty area.
- 45Half-chance! Joan Gadu (Dortmund) sent the ball into the box, but Kepa Arrizabalaga reacted well to clear the danger. Dortmund will take a corner.
- 43Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) made his run too early and was caught offside as his teammate tried to pass the ball.
- 41Great move by Noni Madueke, he set up Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal). The striker decided to shoot from distance, but the ball went well over the crossbar. The ball is out of play, and the Dortmund goalkeeper will restart.
- 39Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) takes the corner, but fails to find a teammate. A defender reacts quickly to clear the danger. The ball goes out of play, and the Arsenal goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.
- 39Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) attempted to pass, but it was blocked. Dortmund have won a corner.
- 37Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) hits it poorly. He went for a long-range volley, but the ball sailed into the stands. Goal kick for Dortmund.
- 36Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) takes the corner, but the defense clears the ball.
- 36Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) reacted well to the rebound and shot from outside the box, but he couldn't get the ball through the crowd of players. Arsenal will take a corner. The referee and his assistant pointed to the corner flag.
- 35Declan Rice (Arsenal) takes the corner short.
- 35Declan Rice (Arsenal) broke through the defenders into a shooting position, but his effort was blocked. The linesman signaled a corner, which Arsenal will take.
- 34Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) was caught offside as he started his run.
- 33Declan Rice (Arsenal) received the ball and didn't hesitate. He fired a powerful long-range shot that went just over the bar. The ball is out, and the Dortmund goalkeeper will restart play.
- 32Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) commits a foul and Maurizio Mariani blows his whistle.
- 32The long pass from Joan Gadou (Dortmund) lacked the precision to reach his teammates.
- 30Maximilian Beier (Dortmund) made a run behind the last defender, but was caught offside.
- 29Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) sent a corner into the center, but Kepa Arrizabalaga read the play well and claimed the ball.
- 28Unlucky! Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) controlled the pass brilliantly and fired a powerful shot from outside the box, but it deflected off a defender and was cleared. The ball went out of play. Dortmund earns a corner kick.
- 26Maurizio Mariani blows the whistle, Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) is booked for a foul.
- 269:4 is the total number of shots by both teams. Let's look at the stats: shots on target 3:0.
- 25Kepa Arrizabalaga showed his ability to read the game, clearing the ball as Maximilian Beier (Dortmund) looked to latch onto a cross from outside the box.
- 24Julian Ryerson passed to Felix Nmecha (Dortmund), but he fired wide from outside the box and the ball went over the crossbar. The ball is out of play, Arsenal goalkeeper to take the goal kick.
- 22The ball is cleared following a corner kick by Daniel Svensson (Dortmund).
- 22Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) went on a solo run, but a defender blocked his path, preventing a chance. The referee awards a corner kick to Dortmund.
- 21Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) almost connected with a dangerous cross into the box, but a defender intervened to clear the danger.
- 20Fabio Silva (Dortmund) received the ball near the edge of the box and fired a first-time shot well over the bar. The ball went out of play for an Arsenal goal kick.
- 18Fabio Silva (Dortmund) is caught offside, and the referee stops play after the linesman raises his flag.
- 18Maximilian Beier (Dortmund) tried to reach the through ball, but it was too long. The ball went out of play and the Arsenal goalkeeper will take a goal kick.
- 17Dortmund is showing great control and passing in the midfield.
- 16Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) delivered a dangerous corner, but none of his teammates could outjump the defenders.
- 15Христос Цолис (Арсенал) жуда катта имкониятни бой берди! У ажойиб яккахон ҳаракатдан сўнг жарима майдончаси ташқарисидан кучли зарба йўллаганида мухлислар аллақачон нишонлашни бошлашган эди. Тўп юқори ўнг бурчак томон йўналди, аммо Грегор Кобель муҳим сейвни амалга оширди! Нони Мадуэке (Арсенал) жарима майдончаси ичида қайтган тўпга биринчи бўлиб етиб келди ва дарвозабонни доғда қолдирадиган пастки ўнг бурчакка тезкор зарба йўллади. Бироқ ҳимоячилардан бири тўпни дарвоза чизиғи устидан қайтариб қолди. Тўп ўйин майдонидан чиқиб кетди. Арсенал бурчак зарбасидан гол уриш имкониятига эга бўлади.
- 13Ben White (Arsenal) sent a cross into the box, but it was too close to Gregor Kobel and the goalkeeper gathered the ball.
- 12Maurizio Mariani blows the whistle as Fabio Silva (Dortmund) commits a rough foul in attack.
- 11Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) is pushing towards the goal, but the defender tracks back in time to win the ball.
- 101-0Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) showed great skill. He brilliantly controlled a pass from Noni Madueke and fired a stunning long-range shot into the top corner. Score 1:0.
- 9Unstoppable! Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) set himself up for a shot from outside the box and went for goal, but his effort was successfully blocked by a defender.
- 9Fabio Silva (Dortmund) broke into space and shot from outside the box, but a defender blocked the attempt.
- 8Arsenal seem to be finding their rhythm and are controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.
- 7Ben White (Arsenal) sent a cross into the box looking for teammates, but the pass was unsuccessful and the chance was wasted.
- 6Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund) pulled an opponent's shirt and Maurizio Mariani blew his whistle for a foul. Arsenal have a free kick, but they are unlikely to go for goal from here.
- 5Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) controlled a brilliant cross from the wing and found space, but the opposition defense was alert, and a defender quickly dispossessed him to clear the danger.
- 4Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) missed a chance! He fired a powerful long-range shot after the rebound. The ball went low towards the center, but the goalkeeper made a save.
- 4Noni Madueke (Arsenal) tries to push forward, but the opponent clears the ball.
- 3Gabriel (Arsenal) made a very rough challenge to win the ball, and Maurizio Mariani whistled for a foul.
- 2The ball sits up nicely for Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) near the edge of the box, but his powerful strike goes over the crossbar. Goal kick for Dortmund.
- 2Christos Tzolis (Arsenal) delivers an inaccurate pass. He tried to cross into the box, but the defenders cleared it.
- 1Julian Ryerson (Dortmund) committed a foul and the referee blew the whistle.
- 1The first half has just begun.
- 03:03Dortmund kicks off.
- 03:03Maurizio Mariani has been appointed as the referee for today's match and will strive to officiate fairly and without errors.
- 03:03The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
- 03:03Hello to all football fans! We are here to bring you live coverage of this match, covering all the most interesting and important moments. Sit back and enjoy, we'll make sure you don't miss a thing.
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