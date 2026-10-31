Bayern Munich vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Dortmund. Kick-off: 31 October, 22:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Bayern Munich starting lineup: 40. Urbig J., 19. Davies A., 7. Gnabry S., 9. Kane H., 6. Kimmich J., 3. Kim Min-Jae, 27. Laimer K., 17. Olise M., 45. Pavlovic A., 34. Saibari I., 2. Upamecano D.
Bayern Munich substitutes: 46. Binder T., 8. Bischof T., 23. Boey S., 11. Brown N., 21. Ito H., 42. Karl L., 44. Stanisic J., 4. Tah J., 26. Ulreich S.
Bayern Munich head coach: Danks A.
Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 3. Anton W., 14. Beier M., 7. Bellingham J., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 22. Gadou J., 9. Guirassy S., 8. Nmecha F., 4. Schlotterbeck N. (captain), 24. Svensson D., 25. Veerman J.
Dortmund substitutes: 5. Bensebaini R., 40. Inacio S., 19. Karetsas K., 39. Mane F., 33. Meyer A., 18. Nwaneri E., 26. Ryerson J., 20. Sabitzer M., 21. Silva F.
Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.
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