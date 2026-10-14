Bodo/Glimt vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

5 What a terrible shot! Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund) tries his luck again from distance, but he could have done worse even blindfolded. The ball sails way off into the stands.

5 Dortmund are controlling the ball right now through precise passing.

4 Following the corner, Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) restarts play, but nothing comes of the chance.

3 Konstantinos Karetsas (Dortmund) tried to dribble past an opponent, and the ball went out of play. Now Dortmund will take a corner kick.

2 Urs Schnyder blows his whistle and Andreas Helmersen (Bodø/Glimt) is penalized for a foul in attack. Correct decision by the referee.

1 Sondre Fet (Bodø/Glimt) does well near the edge of the box, finds space and unleashes a powerful shot, but it sails just over the crossbar.

1 Kick-off, today's match is getting underway right now.

00:01 The players have taken the pitch and the match is about to begin. Bodø/Glimt will get the game underway.

00:00 Today's match will be officiated by Urs Schneider.

00:00 In the match details, you can check out the team lineups ahead of kick-off.