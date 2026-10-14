Bodo/Glimt vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Bodo/Glimt vs Dortmund. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Bodo/Glimt starting lineup: 12. Haikin N., 20. Sjovold F., 6. Gundersen J., 5. Aleesami H. (captain), 15. Bjorkan F., 8. Auklend S., 7. Berg P., 19. Fet S., 10. Hauge J., 11. Blomberg O., 9. Helmersen A.
Bodo/Glimt substitutes: 17. Brynhildsen O., 1. Lund J., 25. Maatta I., 22. Mvuka Mugisha J., 2. Nielsen V., 14. Saltnes U., 28. Sanyang A., 32. Solhaug K.
Bodo/Glimt head coach: Knutsen K.
Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 22. Gadou J., 3. Anton W. (captain), 5. Bensebaini R., 14. Beier M., 25. Veerman J., 7. Bellingham J., 24. Svensson D., 19. Karetsas K., 40. Inacio S., 21. Silva F.
Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 30. Drewes P., 9. Guirassy S., 39. Mane F., 33. Meyer A., 8. Nmecha F., 18. Nwaneri E., 36. Prates K., 49. Reggiani L., 26. Ryerson J., 20. Sabitzer M.
Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.
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