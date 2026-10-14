Bodo/Glimt vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Bodo/Glimt vs Dortmund: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Bodo/Glimt vs Dortmund. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Bodo/Glimt starting lineup: 12. Haikin N., 20. Sjovold F., 6. Gundersen J., 5. Aleesami H. (captain), 15. Bjorkan F., 8. Auklend S., 7. Berg P., 19. Fet S., 10. Hauge J., 11. Blomberg O., 9. Helmersen A.

Bodo/Glimt substitutes: 17. Brynhildsen O., 1. Lund J., 25. Maatta I., 22. Mvuka Mugisha J., 2. Nielsen V., 14. Saltnes U., 28. Sanyang A., 32. Solhaug K.

Bodo/Glimt head coach: Knutsen K.

Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 22. Gadou J., 3. Anton W. (captain), 5. Bensebaini R., 14. Beier M., 25. Veerman J., 7. Bellingham J., 24. Svensson D., 19. Karetsas K., 40. Inacio S., 21. Silva F.

Dortmund substitutes: 41. Albert M., 17. Chukwuemeka C., 30. Drewes P., 9. Guirassy S., 39. Mane F., 33. Meyer A., 8. Nmecha F., 18. Nwaneri E., 36. Prates K., 49. Reggiani L., 26. Ryerson J., 20. Sabitzer M.

Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.

Live report LIVE
5
What a terrible shot! Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund) tries his luck again from distance, but he could have done worse even blindfolded. The ball sails way off into the stands.
5
Dortmund are controlling the ball right now through precise passing.
4
Following the corner, Daniel Svensson (Dortmund) restarts play, but nothing comes of the chance.
3
Konstantinos Karetsas (Dortmund) tried to dribble past an opponent, and the ball went out of play. Now Dortmund will take a corner kick.
2
Urs Schnyder blows his whistle and Andreas Helmersen (Bodø/Glimt) is penalized for a foul in attack. Correct decision by the referee.
1
Sondre Fet (Bodø/Glimt) does well near the edge of the box, finds space and unleashes a powerful shot, but it sails just over the crossbar.
1
Kick-off, today's match is getting underway right now.
00:01
The players have taken the pitch and the match is about to begin. Bodø/Glimt will get the game underway.
00:00
Today's match will be officiated by Urs Schneider.
00:00
In the match details, you can check out the team lineups ahead of kick-off.
00:00
Салом, жонли матнли трансляциямизга хуш келибсиз. Ўйиннинг барча қизиқарли вазиятларини ёзма шаклда кузатиб боришингиз мумкин, шунда ҳеч нарсани ўтказиб юбормайсиз. Қулай ўтириб олинг ва ўйиндан завқланинг.
Bodo/GlimtDortmundChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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