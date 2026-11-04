Dortmund vs Betis: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Dortmund vs Betis. Kick-off: 5 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Dortmund starting lineup: 1. Kobel G., 3. Anton W., 7. Bellingham J., 5. Bensebaini R., 9. Guirassy S., 8. Nmecha F., 26. Ryerson J., 4. Schlotterbeck N. (captain), 21. Silva F., 24. Svensson D., 25. Veerman J.
Dortmund head coach: Kovac N.
Betis starting lineup: 1. Valles A., 7. Antony, 6. Bernal F., 25. Ceballos D., 18. Deossa N., 10. Ezzalzouli A., 16. Gomez V., 3. Llorente D. (captain), 4. Natan, 12. Ortiz A., 19. Parrott T.
Betis head coach: Pellegrini M.
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