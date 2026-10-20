«A major sensation in the Cup»: «Lokomotiv» defeats «Neftchi» 4:2

The quarterfinal matches of the Uzbekistan Football Cup were rich in unexpected results and genuine sensations. In two crucial clashes within the quarterfinals, «Lokomotiv» and «Andijan» secured bright victories and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.

Especially in Fergana, the departure of the current national champion «Neftchi» from the competition was recorded as the biggest sensation of the cup matches.

Goal show in Fergana: «Lokomotiv» knocks the champion out of the cup

The main and most dramatic event of the day took place in Fergana. Tashkent's «Lokomotiv» was a guest of «Neftchi» away from home, demonstrating a true goal show and defeating their opponent 4:2:

The «Railwaymen's» formidable first half: «Lokomotiv» scored 4 goals against the hosts in the very first half. Jasurbek Yaxshiboyev opened the scoring by accurately converting a penalty in the 11th minute and then sealed his brace in the 33rd minute;

Tupliyev and Turopov's strikes: Additionally, Tupliyev in the 23rd minute and Turopov in the 43rd minute breached the Fergana team's goal, consolidating Tashkent's lead;

«Neftchi's» reply goals: Although Giyosov for the hosts in the 36th minute and Ismoilov in the 45+3rd minute reduced the deficit, this was not enough to save the reigning champion from defeat.

Uncompromising battle in Zamin: «Andijan» triumphs over «Sogdiana»

In the second match held in Zamin, Jizzakh region, the «Andijan» club achieved a comeback victory on «Sogdiana's» pitch (2:1):

Own goal and goal by Boakye: In the second half, the Andijan team increased the pressure. After Petar Michin's own goal in the 59th minute put the guests ahead, Martin Boake brought the score to 2:0 in the 80th minute;

Jamolov's late goal: Sardor Jamolov scored a goal for the hosts in the 84th minute, reviving the intrigue, but the «Eagles» defense managed to hold the score until the end of the match.

Match overview and numbers

Uzbekistan Cup. 1/4 final results:

«Neftchi» — «Lokomotiv» 2:4 Goals: Giyosov (36), Ismoilov (45+3) — Yaxshiboyev (11 pen, 33), Tupliyev (23), Turopov (43).

«Sogdiana» — «Andijan» 1:2 Goals: Jamolov (84) — Michin (59 og), Boakye (80).

Thus, following AGMK, «Lokomotiv» and «Andijan» have also officially secured their berths in the semifinal stage of the Uzbekistan Cup.