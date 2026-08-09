Super League Matchday 16 Team of the Week Announced: Who Made the XI?

The team of the week featuring the best players from Matchday 16 of Uzbekistan’s Super League has been announced. The XI includes 11 players from different clubs.

Notably, Neftchi, Navbahor and Lokomotiv each contributed two players to the team of the week. One representative was selected from each of the other five clubs.

Andijan representative in goal

was named Eldor Adhamov as Matchday 16’s best goalkeeper.

The Andijan goalkeeper took his place between the posts in the team of the week, becoming the club’s only representative in the XI.

Goalkeeper:

Eldor Adhamov — Andijan

Navbahor dominate the defense

Two of the three places in the team of the week’s defense went to players from Namangan-based Navbahor.

Giorgi Jgerenaya and Umar Adhamzoda were named among the matchday’s best defenders. They were joined by Paxtakor representative Dilshod Saidov.

Defenders:

Dilshod Saidov — Paxtakor

Giorgi Jgerenaya — Navbahor

Umar Adhamzoda — Navbahor

Navbahor’s dominance was therefore clearly visible in the defensive line.

Two Neftchi players in midfield

The largest section of the team of the week is the midfield, which consists of four players.

It features Vladimir Rodich from Bukhara, Suhrob Nurulloyev from Lokomotiv and two Neftchi players — Jamshid Iskanderov and Alisher Odilov.

Midfielders:

Vladimir Rodich — Bukhara

Suhrob Nurulloyev — Lokomotiv

Jamshid Iskanderov — Neftchi

Alisher Odilov — Neftchi

The selection of two players from the Fergana club at the same time highlights the outstanding performances of Neftchi’s representatives in Matchday 16.

Three clubs provide the forwards

The attack of the team of the week includes representatives of OKMK, Lokomotiv and Sogdiana.

Nodir Abdurazzaqov, experienced forward Temurkhoja Abdukholiqov and Lyupche Doriyev were selected as the matchday’s best attackers.

Forwards:

Nodir Abdurazzaqov — OKMK

Temurkhoja Abdukholiqov — Lokomotiv

Lyupche Doriyev — Sogdiana

Lokomotiv also placed two players in the team of the week through Suhrob Nurulloyev and Temurkhoja Abdukholiqov.

Which clubs provided the most representatives?

The club-by-club distribution in the Matchday 16 team of the week was as follows:

Navbahor — 2 players

Neftchi — 2 players

Lokomotiv — 2 players

Andijan — 1 player

Paxtakor — 1 player

Bukhara — 1 player

OKMK — 1 player

Sogdiana — 1 player

Therefore, no club achieved outright dominance at the end of the matchday. The fact that the team of the week was made up of players from eight clubs shows that outstanding individual performances came from several teams in Matchday 16.

Competition intensifies in the Super League

As the season enters its second half, every matchday is becoming increasingly important in the race for the title, places in European competitions and positions in the standings.

In this context, selection for the team of the week is individual recognition of a player’s performance in a particular matchday and provides additional motivation ahead of the next fixtures.

Matchday 16 was especially productive for players from Navbahor, Neftchi and Lokomotiv — all three clubs contributed two representatives to the team of the week.

In your opinion, which other player should have been included in the Matchday 16 team of the week?

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