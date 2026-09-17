Thrilling clashes in the Uzbekistan Cup: Will the sensation continue in the quarter-finals?!

The intrigue in the national cup matches has reached its absolute peak! The toughest qualifying stages are behind us, and the names of the eight teams fighting to lift the trophy above their heads, along with their path to the final, have been officially determined. Fans can look forward to a potential Fergana valley derby, a Tashkent and Fergana classic, and true acts of bravery by lower-league representatives against the giants. So, for whom is the road to the final easier, and what super-clash awaits in the semi-finals?

Quarter-final drama: Who plays whom?

According to the draw results, uncompromising and unexpected clashes will take place in the 1/4 final stage:

"Neftchi" — "Lokomotiv": The atmosphere of big football returns to Fergana alongside a battle against Tashkent's most experienced "railwaymen";

"Sogdiana" — "Andijan": A battle taking place in Jizzakh that could become a season-saver for both teams;

AGMK — "Gulistan": Can Mirjalol Qosimov's team pass the test of the sensation-making Syrdarya side?

"Navbahor" — "Gazalkent": The journey of the Bostanlyk team, ready to spring a surprise against the Namangan "falcons".

The narrow road to the final: The semi-final bracket

According to the competition regulations, the scheme of the semi-final pairings is already clear: there will be no second chances here — the losing team goes home.

The cup bracket looks as follows:

Stage Clash of 1st pairing winners Clash of 2nd pairing winners 1/4 final "Neftchi" vs "Lokomotiv" "Sogdiana" vs "Andijan" 1/2 final clash "Neftchi" / "Lokomotiv" "Sogdiana" / "Andijan" 1/4 final AGMK vs "Gulistan" "Navbahor" vs "Gazalkent" 1/2 final clash AGMK / "Gulistan" "Navbahor" / "Gazalkent"

If "Neftchi" and "Andijan" defeat their opponents, fans could witness a blood-pumping, fierce Valley derby as early as the semi-finals. On the other hand, AGMK and "Navbahor" stand as the main contenders to clash on the threshold of the final.

In your opinion, who will lift the Uzbekistan Cup this season? Which sensational team could teach the giants a "lesson"?

Leave your predictions in the comments below and share this hot breakdown with your friends who are fans of Uzbek football via Telegram!