Liverpool vs Villarreal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+2 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+2 Rio Ngumoha showed great skill and delivered a fine cross into the box. Ronald Araujo (Liverpool) accurately headed the ball into the net near the right post. The score is now 2-2.

45+1 The corner kick taken by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) is cleared by the defenders.

45+1 Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) dribbled past opponents, but the defender managed to win the ball back. The linesman signaled a corner, Liverpool will take it.

45 1 minute added to the match.

44 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) works some space inside the box with fine skill, but his shot is immediately blocked by a defender.

43 Ronald Araújo (Liverpool) delivered a cross into the penalty area, but it wasn't dangerous. The ball went out of play, and the Villarreal goalkeeper will restart.

42 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) tried to score from a medium-range free kick, but his shot went just over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and Villarreal will restart with a goal kick.

41 Santiago Mouriño (Villarreal) brings down his opponent. Szymon Marciniak saw it clearly and blew his whistle for a foul. Liverpool have a free-kick in a dangerous position.

41 Yellow card. Santiago Mouriño (Villarreal) is cautioned by the referee for a foul.

40 Alberto Moleiro (Villarreal) took the corner quickly with a short pass.

40 Santiago Mouriño (Villarreal) shakes off his marker and aims for the top corner from mid-range, but Alisson is well-positioned and claims the ball with ease. Villarreal will take a corner kick.

39 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) receives a brilliant pass and creates space for a long-range shot. His shot goes just wide of the left post! The ball goes out of play and the Villarreal goalkeeper will restart.

38 Lewis Koumas (Liverpool) received a great short pass from his teammate, but took too much time to control the ball inside the box, allowing a defender to dispossess him.

37 Szymon Marciniak spots the foul by Nathan Saliba (Villarreal) and doesn't hesitate to blow the whistle.

36 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) rises highest in the box to meet a brilliant corner from Konstantinos Tsimikas. His accurate header flies into the left corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless. The score is 1:2.

36 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) tries to deliver a corner kick to the head of one of his teammates.

36 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) crosses into the box, but an opponent's defender clears it. The referee awards a corner kick to Liverpool.

35 Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal) is caught offside. He could have broken into open space behind the defence, but started his run too early.

34 Santi Comesaña (Villarreal) was caught offside while running.

34 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) is very active in the match. He's causing problems for the opponent's defense and calling for the ball at every opportunity.

32 Alberto Moleiro (Villarreal) tries a long-range shot, but it's blocked by the defenders.

31 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) attempted to beat an opponent, and the ball was cleared.

29 Goal - 0:2! Nathan Saliba sets up Sergi Cardona (Villarreal) inside the box, and he fires it low into the bottom left corner, past Alisson.

27 Alberto Moleiro (Villarreal) commits a foul, and the referee shows him a yellow card without hesitation.

27 Sergi Cardona (Villarreal) showed brilliant skill inside the penalty area to create a shooting chance, but although he beat the goalkeeper, a defender cleared his shot off the line.

27 Villarreal players are passing the ball short to each other, trying to create a shooting opportunity.

26 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) pulls an opponent's shirt and Szymon Marciniak blows his whistle for a foul.

24 Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) receives the ball and fires a low shot towards goal, but it lacks the power to trouble Péter Gulácsi.

23 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) goes down to the turf with no contact from the opponent.

22 Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal) makes a brilliant run from the center of the pitch and shoots, but a defender blocks it with his body, saving his team from an almost certain goal.

22 Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) takes the corner, but hits it too hard and none of his teammates can reach it.

21 Half-chance! Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) delivers into the box, but Peter Gulacsi reacts well to clear. Liverpool will take a corner.

20 Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) makes a sliding tackle and fouls his opponent. Szymon Marciniak stops the play and could have shown him a card, but ultimately lets him off with just a verbal warning.

19 Georges Mikautadze (Villarreal) leaves opponents behind in the box, but his pass to Santi Comesaña is far too strong.

18 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) beat his opponent, but failed to keep the ball in play.

17 Tajon Buchanan's (Villarreal) cross didn't reach anyone and the attack fizzled out.

16 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) sends a low cross into the box, but a defender blocks it. If it had reached its target, it almost certainly would have gone in.

15 Sergi Cardona (Villarreal) takes the corner, but a defender intercepts the ball.

15 Unlucky! Nathan Saliba (Villarreal) controlled the pass brilliantly and unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, but the ball deflected off a defender and went out of play. The referee points to the corner spot. Villarreal will take the corner.

14 Ronald Araújo (Liverpool) attempted to pass the ball, but it was blocked.

13 Play stopped. Santiago Mouriño (Villarreal) commits a foul in the challenge for the ball. Knowing he's in the wrong, he makes no protest or gesture. Free kick given to Liverpool.

12 Villarreal players are passing accurately to each other and waiting for a good chance to start an attack, but here is a mistake and the ball is lost.

10 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) almost created a dangerous chance, but his pass to a teammate went astray.

9 Trey Nyoni (Liverpool) concedes a free kick for holding back an opponent. Szymon Marciniak points to the spot for the restart.

8 Szymon Marciniak blows the whistle, and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) is penalized for a foul in the attack. Correct decision by the referee.

8 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) showed brilliant individual skill, drove into the penalty area and shot. His dangerous shot was blocked by a defender.

7 Great team play from Liverpool, they are controlling the ball with plenty of short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is the key factor.

6 Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) made a very rough challenge, and Szymon Marciniak blew the whistle for a foul. Free kick to Villarreal.

4 Goal! A terrible error leads to a goal. The defender lost possession, allowing Georges Mikautadze (Villarreal) to win the ball and slot it into the back of the net, making it 0-1.

3 The referee blows the whistle as Nathan Saliba (Villarreal) commits a heavy foul. Liverpool will take the free kick.

3 Georges Mikautadze (Villarreal) made a solo run, but an opponent's defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation.

2 A long cross from the flank found Georges Mikautadze (Villarreal) in a good position, but the defenders cleared it.

1 The first half of the match is about to begin.

00:00 The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to begin. Villarreal will kick off.

00:00 The referee for today's match will be Szymon Marciniak.

00:00 The starting line-ups of both teams are now known, you can check them out now.