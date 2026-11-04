Villarreal vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Villarreal vs PSG. Kick-off: 4 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Villarreal starting lineup: 25. Gulacsi P., 3. Freeman A., 15. Mourino S., 12. Veiga R., 20. Romero C., 14. Comesana S. (captain), 16. Macia C., 18. Gueye P., 17. Buchanan T., 19. Pepe N., 22. Perez A.
Villarreal substitutes: 23. Cardona S., 2. Costa L., 27. El Jmili N., 28. Gaitan J., 13. Gomez R., 1. Luiz Junior, 9. Mikautadze G., 10. Moleiro A., 6. Navarro P., 21. Oluwaseyi T.
Villarreal head coach: Perez I.
PSG starting lineup: 39. Safonov M., 2. Hakimi A. (captain), 6. Zabarnyi I., 51. Pacho W., 21. Hernandez L., 87. Neves J., 17. Vitinha, 8. Ruiz F., 11. Akliouche M., 24. Mayulu S., 14. Doue D.
PSG substitutes: 90. Bar A., 4. Beraldo L., 42. Boly D., 30. Chevalier L., 12. Digne L., 27. Fernandez D., 22. Godts M., 47. Ndjantou Q., 9. Torres F., 33. Zaire-Emery W.
PSG head coach: Luis Enrique.
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