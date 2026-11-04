Villarreal vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Villarreal vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Villarreal vs PSG. Kick-off: 4 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Villarreal starting lineup: 25. Gulacsi P., 3. Freeman A., 15. Mourino S., 12. Veiga R., 20. Romero C., 14. Comesana S. (captain), 16. Macia C., 18. Gueye P., 17. Buchanan T., 19. Pepe N., 22. Perez A.

Villarreal substitutes: 23. Cardona S., 2. Costa L., 27. El Jmili N., 28. Gaitan J., 13. Gomez R., 1. Luiz Junior, 9. Mikautadze G., 10. Moleiro A., 6. Navarro P., 21. Oluwaseyi T.

Villarreal head coach: Perez I.

PSG starting lineup: 39. Safonov M., 2. Hakimi A. (captain), 6. Zabarnyi I., 51. Pacho W., 21. Hernandez L., 87. Neves J., 17. Vitinha, 8. Ruiz F., 11. Akliouche M., 24. Mayulu S., 14. Doue D.

PSG substitutes: 90. Bar A., 4. Beraldo L., 42. Boly D., 30. Chevalier L., 12. Digne L., 27. Fernandez D., 22. Godts M., 47. Ndjantou Q., 9. Torres F., 33. Zaire-Emery W.

PSG head coach: Luis Enrique.

VillarrealPSGChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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