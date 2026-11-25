Champions League: Club Brugge KV vs Liverpool. Kick-off: 26 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Club Brugge KV starting lineup: 1. Sommer Y., 9. Forbs C., 80. Lemarechal F., 44. Mechele B., 8. Potts F., 64. Sabbe K., 65. Seys J., 58. Spileers J., 7. Tresoldi N., 20. Vanaken H. (captain), 10. Vetlesen H.

Club Brugge KV substitutes: 62. Audoor L., 32. Dams M., 67. Diakhon M., 29. Jackers N., 3. Lee Han-Beom, 39. Robberechts M., 41. Siquet H., 16. Tsawa C., 81. Vanden Driessche A., 77. Vasovic A., 17. Vermant R., 11. Virgili J.