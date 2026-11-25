Club Brugge KV vs Liverpool: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Club Brugge KV vs Liverpool. Kick-off: 26 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Club Brugge KV starting lineup: 1. Sommer Y., 9. Forbs C., 80. Lemarechal F., 44. Mechele B., 8. Potts F., 64. Sabbe K., 65. Seys J., 58. Spileers J., 7. Tresoldi N., 20. Vanaken H. (captain), 10. Vetlesen H.
Club Brugge KV substitutes: 62. Audoor L., 32. Dams M., 67. Diakhon M., 29. Jackers N., 3. Lee Han-Beom, 39. Robberechts M., 41. Siquet H., 16. Tsawa C., 81. Vanden Driessche A., 77. Vasovic A., 17. Vermant R., 11. Virgili J.
Club Brugge KV head coach: Leko I.
Liverpool starting lineup: 1. Alisson, 33. Araujo R., 29. Barcola B., 30. Frimpong J., 9. Isak A., 5. Jacquet J., 6. Kerkez M., 23. Munoz V., 42. Nyoni T., 8. Szoboszlai D. (captain), 7. Wirtz F.
Liverpool substitutes: 44. Chambers L., 76. Danns J., 2. Gomez J., 67. Koumas L., 10. Mac Allister A., 25. Mamardashvili G., 53. McConnell J., 73. Ngumoha R., 21. Tsimikas K., 4. van Dijk V., 28. Woodman F.
Liverpool head coach: Iraola A.
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