Villarreal vs Elche: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Villarreal vs Elche. Kick-off: 17 October, 19:15 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Villarreal starting lineup: 25. Gulacsi P., 11. Akhomach I., 23. Cardona S., 14. Comesana S., 2. Costa L., 8. Foyth J. (captain), 3. Freeman A., 16. Macia C., 10. Moleiro A., 21. Oluwaseyi T., 22. Perez A.
Villarreal substitutes: 5. Diatta A., 27. El Jmili N., 28. Gaitan J., 18. Gueye P., 1. Luiz Junior, 9. Mikautadze G., 7. Moreno G., 15. Mourino S., 6. Navarro P., 20. Romero C., 24. Saliba N., 12. Veiga R.
Villarreal head coach: Perez I.
Elche starting lineup: 1. Dituro M., 8. Aguado M., 2. Buba Sangare, 21. Cepeda L., 23. Chust V., 18. Lemar T., 47. Morcillo J., 24. Osorio A., 3. Revivo R., 11. Valera G., 12. Villar G.
Elche substitutes: 6. Bigas P., 10. Buonanotte F., 29. Houary A., 13. Iturbe A., 17. Josan, 15. Lomonaco K., 16. Neto M., 14. Nino F., 9. Ponce E., 5. Redondo Solari F., 22. Sanchez R., 20. Tete Morente.
Elche head coach: Anselmi M.
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