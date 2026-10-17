Villarreal vs Elche: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·35·Sport
Villarreal vs Elche: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Villarreal vs Elche. Kick-off: 17 October, 19:15 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Villarreal starting lineup: 25. Gulacsi P., 11. Akhomach I., 23. Cardona S., 14. Comesana S., 2. Costa L., 8. Foyth J. (captain), 3. Freeman A., 16. Macia C., 10. Moleiro A., 21. Oluwaseyi T., 22. Perez A.

Villarreal substitutes: 5. Diatta A., 27. El Jmili N., 28. Gaitan J., 18. Gueye P., 1. Luiz Junior, 9. Mikautadze G., 7. Moreno G., 15. Mourino S., 6. Navarro P., 20. Romero C., 24. Saliba N., 12. Veiga R.

Villarreal head coach: Perez I.

Elche starting lineup: 1. Dituro M., 8. Aguado M., 2. Buba Sangare, 21. Cepeda L., 23. Chust V., 18. Lemar T., 47. Morcillo J., 24. Osorio A., 3. Revivo R., 11. Valera G., 12. Villar G.

Elche substitutes: 6. Bigas P., 10. Buonanotte F., 29. Houary A., 13. Iturbe A., 17. Josan, 15. Lomonaco K., 16. Neto M., 14. Nino F., 9. Ponce E., 5. Redondo Solari F., 22. Sanchez R., 20. Tete Morente.

Elche head coach: Anselmi M.

VillarrealElcheLa Liga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Return to Catalonia: Barcelona Sign João Cancelo to a Three-Year ContractReturn to Catalonia: Barcelona Sign João Cancelo to a Three-Year Contract20 August 19:34What did Hans-Dieter Flick admit after the match against Basel?What did Hans-Dieter Flick admit after the match against Basel?17 August 15:24Barcelona started the new season with a 4-1 victoryBarcelona started the new season with a 4-1 victory25 July 09:33Rafa Mir sentenced to 8.5 years for rapeRafa Mir sentenced to 8.5 years for rape15 June 20:465-0 in the first match: Barcelona crushes Elche away (video)5-0 in the first match: Barcelona crushes Elche away (video)24 August 07:36In La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in MalagaIn La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in Malaga18 September 06:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...