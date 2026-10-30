Villarreal vs Espanyol: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
La Liga: Villarreal vs Espanyol. Kick-off: 31 October, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Villarreal starting lineup: 25. Gulacsi P., 17. Buchanan T., 23. Cardona S., 14. Comesana S., 16. Macia C., 9. Mikautadze G., 10. Moleiro A., 7. Moreno G., 15. Mourino S., 6. Navarro P., 12. Veiga R.
Villarreal substitutes: 2. Costa L., 27. El Jmili N., 3. Freeman A., 13. Gomez R., 1. Luiz Junior, 21. Oluwaseyi T., 19. Pepe N., 22. Perez A., 20. Romero C., 30. Tidiane Thiam C.
Villarreal head coach: Perez I.
Espanyol starting lineup: 1. Fortuno A., 26. Bauza R., 6. Cabrera L., 16. Drkusic V., 23. El Hilali O., 8. Exposito, 9. Fernandez R., 28. Hernandez J., 21. Hinojo R., . Santiago A., 15. Zaragoza B.
Espanyol head coach: Garcia S.
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