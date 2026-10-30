Villarreal vs Espanyol: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·28·Sport
Villarreal vs Espanyol: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

La Liga: Villarreal vs Espanyol. Kick-off: 31 October, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Villarreal starting lineup: 25. Gulacsi P., 17. Buchanan T., 23. Cardona S., 14. Comesana S., 16. Macia C., 9. Mikautadze G., 10. Moleiro A., 7. Moreno G., 15. Mourino S., 6. Navarro P., 12. Veiga R.

Villarreal substitutes: 2. Costa L., 27. El Jmili N., 3. Freeman A., 13. Gomez R., 1. Luiz Junior, 21. Oluwaseyi T., 19. Pepe N., 22. Perez A., 20. Romero C., 30. Tidiane Thiam C.

Villarreal head coach: Perez I.

Espanyol starting lineup: 1. Fortuno A., 26. Bauza R., 6. Cabrera L., 16. Drkusic V., 23. El Hilali O., 8. Exposito, 9. Fernandez R., 28. Hernandez J., 21. Hinojo R., . Santiago A., 15. Zaragoza B.

Espanyol head coach: Garcia S.

Live report LIVE
30
A scramble in the box, but the referee ignored Espanyol's penalty appeals. Play continues.
29VAR
No penalty after a VAR check! Villarreal players are openly unhappy with the decision.
28VAR
Play is paused and referee Jose Sanchez has received a signal in his earpiece, indicating a VAR check for Villarreal's previous penalty claim. This could be very interesting!
27
Villarreal players are appealing for a penalty, but the referee sees no foul and play continues!
26
Georges Mikautadze (Villarreal) shot low towards the center of the goal from outside the box, but it was weak and Angel Fortuno easily saved it.
21🟨
Rafel Bauza (Espanyol) is cautioned for a foul. An easy decision for Jose Sanchez.
19
Espanyol couldn't capitalize on the corner, defenders cleared the ball to the other side of the pitch.
18🔁
Trouble for Iñigo Pérez, as Gerard Moreno can no longer continue. His injury is serious and Nicolas Pépé (Villarreal) is coming on to replace him.
16
Jofre Carreras (Espanyol) blatantly held back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee immediately stopped play.
15
A great block by the defender means the Espanyol corner kick comes to nothing.
13
Villarreal quickly took the corner with a short pass.
11
A good clearance by the defender means no danger from the corner for Villarreal.
9
Villarreal is controlling the game in midfield with excellent ball retention and precise passing.
6
Great defending! Alejandro Santiago (Espanyol) controlled the low ball, but a defender quickly dispossessed him. The ball went out of play, goal kick for Villarreal.
3
Jose Sanchez stopped the game. An Espanyol player had gained possession, but his action was ruled a foul.
3
Roberto Fernández (Espanyol) tried hard to reach the cross into the box, but couldn't get there. The ball went out of play and the Villarreal goalkeeper will take the goal kick.
1
We're off, today's match has just started.
01:00
The players are on the pitch and Villarreal kicks off.
01:00
The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.
01:00
Jose Sanchez has been appointed as the referee for this match.
01:00
The starting lineups for both teams have been announced and you can view them in the match details.
01:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of the upcoming match. We will try to bring you all the action from the pitch as accurately as possible. Enjoy the game.
VillarrealEspanyolLa Liga
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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