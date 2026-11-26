27 Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP) tries to dribble past his marker, but the ball is cleared.

27 Ball possession currently stands at 37:63.

26 Szymon Marciniak blows his whistle. Luis Suarez (Sporting CP) is penalized for dangerous play.

23 Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) goes on a solo run, but is blocked by an opponent before he can create a chance.

22 An opponent gets back up after a challenge from Silas Andersen (Sporting CP). Szymon Marciniak blows for a foul.

21 Play is stopped. Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) commits a foul. He accepts the decision without protest, fully aware of his mistake.

20 Issa Doumbia (Sporting CP) floats a cross into the box, but the defence easily clears the danger.

19 Manchester Utd are keeping possession, showing off some tiki-taka style passing right now.

17 Dangerous play from Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United). Szymon Marciniak blows for a foul.

16 What a chance! Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) finds himself unmarked in a great position, but he blazes his effort just over the bar.

13 Geny Catamo (Sporting CP) unleashes a long-range rocket, but it whistles just over the bar.

12 A cross finds Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP), who cuts inside his marker and fires a shot high over the bar.

12 Sporting CP are keeping possession and stringing passes together, looking for gaps in the defence.

11 Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) is fit to continue.

10 Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) needs medical attention, so the referee halts play and signals for the physio.

10 Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) weaves through the defense, but a defender does well to clear the ball.

7 Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) overhits his cross to the back post, finding no one in the box.

6 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) whips a cross into the box, but the opposition defence clears it quickly.

5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is penalized for holding. Szymon Marciniak awards a free kick.

3 Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) tries to break away, but a heavy touch lets him down and he loses possession.

2 Luis Suarez (Sporting CP) concedes a foul after a sliding tackle.

2 Manchester Utd are finding their rhythm with some possession. They're waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

1 The first half is about to kick off.

01:00 The players are on the pitch and kick-off is moments away. Manchester Utd will get us started.

01:00 Szymon Marciniak will referee today's match.

01:00 The starting lineups are out; check them in the match details.