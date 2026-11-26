Sporting CP vs Manchester Utd: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Sporting CP vs Manchester Utd. Kick-off: 26 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Sporting CP starting lineup: 30. Kaique Pereira, 22. Fresneda I., 72. Quaresma E., 25. Inacio G. (captain), 20. Araujo M., 4. Andersen S., 5. Altimira S., 77. Doumbia I., 10. Catamo G., 97. Suarez L., 31. Luis Guilherme.
Sporting CP substitutes: 55. Ba I., 28. Derry J., 41. Diego Callai, 73. Felicissimo E., 58. Goncalves F., 7. Ioannidis F., 19. Irankunda N., 21. Pedro Lima, 1. Silva R., 8. Simoes J., 13. Vagiannidis G., 17. Zalazar R.
Sporting CP head coach: Fonseca P.
Manchester Utd starting lineup: 1. Lammens S., 15. Yoro L., 5. Maguire H., 6. Martinez Li., 16. Diallo A., 37. Mainoo K., 18. Tielemans Y., 3. Mazraoui N., 19. Mbeumo B., 8. Fernandes B. (captain), 11. Zirkzee J.
Manchester Utd substitutes: 41. Amass H., 17. Andrey Santos, 2. Dalot D., 12. Darlow K., 4. de Ligt M., 13. Dorgu P., 22. Heaton T., 26. Heaven A., 31. Lacey S., 7. Mount M., 23. Shaw L.
Manchester Utd head coach: Pochettino M.
- 27Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP) tries to dribble past his marker, but the ball is cleared.
- 27Ball possession currently stands at 37:63.
- 26Szymon Marciniak blows his whistle. Luis Suarez (Sporting CP) is penalized for dangerous play.
- 23Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) goes on a solo run, but is blocked by an opponent before he can create a chance.
- 22An opponent gets back up after a challenge from Silas Andersen (Sporting CP). Szymon Marciniak blows for a foul.
- 21Play is stopped. Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) commits a foul. He accepts the decision without protest, fully aware of his mistake.
- 20Issa Doumbia (Sporting CP) floats a cross into the box, but the defence easily clears the danger.
- 19Manchester Utd are keeping possession, showing off some tiki-taka style passing right now.
- 17Dangerous play from Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United). Szymon Marciniak blows for a foul.
- 16What a chance! Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) finds himself unmarked in a great position, but he blazes his effort just over the bar.
- 13Geny Catamo (Sporting CP) unleashes a long-range rocket, but it whistles just over the bar.
- 12A cross finds Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP), who cuts inside his marker and fires a shot high over the bar.
- 12Sporting CP are keeping possession and stringing passes together, looking for gaps in the defence.
- 11Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) is fit to continue.
- 10Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) needs medical attention, so the referee halts play and signals for the physio.
- 10Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) weaves through the defense, but a defender does well to clear the ball.
- 7Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) overhits his cross to the back post, finding no one in the box.
- 6Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) whips a cross into the box, but the opposition defence clears it quickly.
- 5Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is penalized for holding. Szymon Marciniak awards a free kick.
- 3Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) tries to break away, but a heavy touch lets him down and he loses possession.
- 2Luis Suarez (Sporting CP) concedes a foul after a sliding tackle.
- 2Manchester Utd are finding their rhythm with some possession. They're waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.
- 1The first half is about to kick off.
- 01:00The players are on the pitch and kick-off is moments away. Manchester Utd will get us started.
- 01:00Szymon Marciniak will referee today's match.
- 01:00The starting lineups are out; check them in the match details.
- 01:00Welcome, football fans! We're here to bring you live coverage of today's match, covering all the key moments. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the game with us!
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