Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+2 The first half of the match has ended.

45+1 Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt) reacted to the loose ball and tried to catch the keeper off guard from distance, but his shot was off target and sailed over the bar.

45 At least 1 minute of stoppage time will be added.

44 Scott McTominay (Napoli) received the ball on the flank, looked around and shot from outside the box, but it was blocked by a defender and cleared from the danger zone.

43 Nikita Haikin with a brilliant save! Matteo Politano (Napoli) easily beat the defenders and shot from mid-range. His shot was aimed at the bottom right corner, but the goalkeeper saved it!

41 Goal! Kevin De Bruyne passes to Scott McTominay (Napoli), whose shot from inside the box takes a deflection and beats goalkeeper Nikita Haikin. 2:1.

39 The long pass by Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) failed to reach his teammates.

38 Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) went on a solo run, but an opposing defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation.

37 Jostein Maurstad Gundersen (Bodø/Glimt) commits a foul on the opponent, but goes unpunished by the referee.

35 Half-chance! Ole Blomberg (Bodø/Glimt) sent the ball into the box, but Alex Meret acted just in time to neutralize the attack.

34 Noa Lang (Napoli) sent a long pass, but Nikita Khaikin easily claimed the ball.

33 A brilliant cross found Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt) in space inside the box, and he hit a low shot towards the center of the goal, but Alex Meret showed amazing reflexes to deny the goal.

31 Rasmus Højlund (Napoli) beat the last defender, but the referee stopped play after the linesman flagged for offside.

30 Fredrik Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt) tried to chip the ball over the defenders into the penalty area, but a defender got there just in time to clear the danger.

27 What a strike! Jens Hauge (Bodo-Glimt) received the ball from Sondre Fet at the edge of the penalty box and fired a precise shot into the bottom right corner. The score is 1-1.

25 Matteo Politano (Napoli) tries to switch play with a long ball, but it fails to reach his teammate.

24 Noa Lang (Napoli) receives the ball inside the box and fires a low shot towards the center of the goal, but Nikita Haikin makes a brilliant save to deny him.

22 Brilliant solo run! Rasmus Højlund (Napoli) beat his markers, burst into the box and shot, but the ball went just wide of the left post.

20 The corner kick taken by Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) was cleared by the defenders.

19 Scott McTominay (Napoli) found space inside the box with a brilliant touch, but his shot was poor. Napoli will take a corner.

18 Half-chance! Jens Hauge (Bodø/Glimt) delivers into the box, but Alex Meret reacts just in time to clear the danger.

17 Ole Blomberg (Bodø/Glimt) plays the corner short instead of crossing into the penalty area.

15 Fredrik Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt) commits a foul, and José Sánchez immediately awards a free kick.

13 Fredrik Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt) tried to find a teammate, but put too much power into the cross and the chance was wasted. The ball went out of play and Napoli will restart with a goal kick.

12 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) had a good chance from distance. His shot was aimed at the bottom right corner, but Nikita Haikin was alert and easily caught the ball.

10 Noa Lang (Napoli) had a shooting opportunity, unleashed a powerful long-range shot into the bottom right corner, and forced Nikita Haikin into a great save.

9 Scott McTominay (Napoli) was first to the rebound and shot from outside the box, but the ball hit a crowd of defenders on its way.

8 Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.

5 Bodø/Glimt players are passing short to create a shooting opportunity.

4 Jose Sanchez blows the whistle, and Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli) is penalized for a foul in attack. The referee made the right decision.

1 What a goal! Matteo Politano (Napoli) unleashes a stunning long-range strike right into the top right corner. A true work of art.

1 Unbelievable, today's match is starting right now.

00:03 The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to begin. Napoli will kick off.

00:00 Today's match has been entrusted to referee José Sánchez.

00:00 In the match details, you can check out the team line-ups before the game starts.