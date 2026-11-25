Manchester City fails to beat Napoli without Husanov: All Champions League results
One of the central matches of the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League took place in Manchester. Manchester City drew 2-2 at home against Napoli. Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov did not take the field in this match and remained on the bench. In London, Arsenal also shared points with Borussia Dortmund.
Manchester City avoids defeat after trailing twice
The first half of the match at the Etihad Stadium ended goalless. In the second half, spectators witnessed four goals.
In the 55th minute, Rasmus Hojlund put Napoli ahead. In the 67th minute, Ayoub Bouaddi scored the equalizer for Manchester City.
However, in the 76th minute, Noa Lang put the visitors ahead again. The Manchester side avoided defeat in the 86th minute: a precise strike from Rayan Cherki set the final score — 2-2.
Thus, Manchester City could not win at home. Abdukodir Khusanov spent the match on the bench.
Arsenal also fails to win at home
Another notable match of the round took place in London. Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1.
In the 10th minute, Viktor Gyökeres put the hosts ahead. In the second half, in the 55th minute, Maximilian Beier scored the equalizer, securing an important point for the German team.
As a result, both clubs were limited to one point. In the tournament table, Arsenal remains in fifth place with 11 points, and Borussia is in seventh with 10 points.
Important victories for Como and Leipzig
In Italy, Como hosted AEK and won 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Luis Milla in the 57th minute. This victory allowed Como to reach 12 points and maintain third place in the tournament table.
In Germany, Leipzig defeated Lens 3-1. David Raum opened the scoring in the 6th minute, and Antonio Nusa increased the lead in the 9th minute. In the 58th minute, Matteo Judol pulled one back for Lens. Nusa scored again in the 90+4th minute, sealing the match.
Betis and Porto also win away
In other matches of the round, Real Betis defeated Slovan 2-0 away. Cedric Hernandez scored a brace with goals in the 43rd and 57th minutes.
Porto won by a minimal margin on the field of Feyenoord. The only goal of the match was recorded in the 2nd minute due to an own goal by Otavio Targallin.
Also, Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0, and Bodo/Glimt defeated LASK 1-0. The biggest victory of the round was recorded by Real Madrid: the Madrid side defeated PSV 5-1.
UEFA Champions League. 5th round results
Manchester City — Napoli 2-2
Arsenal — Borussia Dortmund 1-1
Como — AEK 1-0
Leipzig — Lens 3-1
Slovan — Real Betis 0-2
Feyenoord — Porto 0-1
Galatasaray — Aston Villa 1-0
Bodo/Glimt — LASK 1-0
Real Madrid — PSV 5-1
Recommended title: Manchester City fails to beat Napoli without Khusanov: All Champions League results
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