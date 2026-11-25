One of the central matches of the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League took place in Manchester. Manchester City drew 2-2 at home against Napoli. Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov did not take the field in this match and remained on the bench. In London, Arsenal also shared points with Borussia Dortmund.

The first half of the match at the Etihad Stadium ended goalless. In the second half, spectators witnessed four goals.

In the 55th minute, Rasmus Hojlund put Napoli ahead. In the 67th minute, Ayoub Bouaddi scored the equalizer for Manchester City.

However, in the 76th minute, Noa Lang put the visitors ahead again. The Manchester side avoided defeat in the 86th minute: a precise strike from Rayan Cherki set the final score — 2-2.

Thus, Manchester City could not win at home. Abdukodir Khusanov spent the match on the bench.

Arsenal also fails to win at home

Another notable match of the round took place in London. Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1.