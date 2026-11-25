Manchester City vs Napoli: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Manchester City vs Napoli. Kick-off: 25 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 27. Nunes M., 6. Guehi M., 24. Gvardiol J., 33. O'Reilly N., 5. Anderson E., 32. Bouaddi A., 10. Cherki R., 17. Fernandez E., 37. Allan Elias, 9. Haaland E. (captain).
Manchester City substitutes: 21. Ait-Nouri R., 3. Dias R., 11. Doku J., 47. Foden P., 45. Khusanov A., 8. Kovacic M., 82. Lewis R., 56. McAidoo R., 7. Ndiaye I., 28. Rulli G., 75. Samba F., 22. Vitor Reis.
Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.
Napoli starting lineup: 32. Milinkovic-Savic V., 37. Spinazzola L., 31. Beukema S., 13. Rrahmani A., 17. Olivera M., 21. Politano M. (captain), 11. De Bruyne K., 6. Gilmour B., 8. McTominay S., 70. Lang N., 19. Hojlund R.
Napoli substitutes: 99. Anguissa F., 38. Chiummariello A., 14. Contini N., 7. David Neres, 23. Giovane, 20. Lucca L., 41. Spinelli D.
Napoli head coach: Allegri M.
- 90Full time. Score: Manchester City 2:2 Napoli
- 90+3Istvan Kovacs showed a yellow card to Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City) after the final whistle for unsportsmanlike conduct.
- 90+3The match has ended.
- 90+2Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) delivered a great pass. He shot from outside the box, but the ball went over the crossbar.
- 90+2Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) takes the corner short.
- 90+1Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) couldn't find his teammates in the box, his pass was blocked. The referee signals a corner, Manchester City will take it.
- 90The fourth official has added 2 minutes of stoppage time.
- 90Matteo Politano (Napoli) sends a poor corner into the penalty area.
- 88Matteo Politano (Napoli) sent a cross into the box, but Gianluigi Donnarumma came off his line to claim the ball.
- 87Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) should have known that such behavior is against the rules. He played very recklessly against his opponent, leaving Istvan Kovacs no choice but to blow the whistle.
- 862-2Goal! Iliman Ndiaye showed great vision to set up Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner. The score is 2-2.
- 85The referee blew the whistle because Jovane (Napoli) was too aggressive in the challenge.
- 84Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle and Erling Haaland (Manchester City) is penalized for a foul in attack. Good decision by the referee.
- 83Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) received a through ball inside the box. He fired a powerful shot into the right corner without looking, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic made a brilliant save.
- 82That's a yellow card! Marc Guehi (Manchester City) is unhappy with the decision, but in our view, it was a clear foul.
- 81The corner kick found Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), who went for the shot. Luck was not on his side today, as the ball hit the right post.
- 81Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) looks like he's going to try and deliver a quality corner into the box.
- 80Iliman Ndiaye (Manchester City) fires a shot towards goal, but it's brilliantly blocked by a defender. Corner kick. A chance for Manchester City.
- 78Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) attempted a pass, but it was blocked.
- 78Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) plays the corner short to a teammate instead of crossing into the box.
- 78Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) played a forward pass, but a defender blocked it. The referee awarded a corner kick to Manchester City.
- 761-2Goal! Noa Lang (Napoli) strikes first-time from inside the box, beating the keeper and slotting the ball into the center of the goal. 1:2.
- 75Massimiliano Allegri is preparing a substitution. Frank Anguissa (Napoli) replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
- 75Massimiliano Allegri has decided to make a substitution. Giovane (Napoli) replaces Rasmus Højlund.
- 74Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) receives the ball and fires a low shot, but it lacks the power to trouble Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
- 73Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) tried to dribble past his opponent, but the ball was cleared.
- 72Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) receives the ball in the box and fires a dangerous shot, but a defender blocks it. Too early to celebrate, and it's hard to say if the keeper would have saved it.
- 71Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) failed to capitalize on a good chance, his cross into the box was blocked by the defenders.
- 69Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) received a good pass and tried his luck from distance. He fired wide, sending the ball into the stands.
- 671-1Goal! Jeremy Doku delivers a brilliant pass into the box to Ayoub Bouaddi (Manchester City), who fires it home under the crossbar. 1:1.
- 67Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) played the corner short instead of crossing into the box.
- 66Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) received a precise pass and went one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He fired a low shot to the bottom left corner, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic made a brilliant save.
- 65Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) sent the ball into the box, but the opposing defenders cleared it to avert the danger.
- 63Substitution. Iliman Ndiaye (Manchester City) replaces Enzo Fernandez.
- 62Napoli is controlling the midfield very well with precise passing.
- 60Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) crossed into the box, but it went straight into the hands of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, and the goalkeeper claimed it.
- 59Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) committed a foul and Istvan Kovacs blew his whistle.
- 57Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) crosses into the box, but a defender is alert and clears the ball.
- 550-1Goal! Billy Gilmour sets up Rasmus Højlund (Napoli), who fires a low shot from inside the box into the net. The score is 0-1.
- 55Enzo Maresca has decided to make a substitution. Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) comes on for Allan Elias.
- 55Noa Lang (Napoli) made a run behind the last defender, but he was caught offside.
- 52Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) delivered the free-kick into the box, but a defender easily cleared it.
- 52Play is stopped. Sam Beukema (Napoli) committed a foul. He knows he made a mistake and isn't complaining. Free kick awarded to Manchester City.
- 51Elliot Anderson's (Manchester City) cross failed to reach the penalty area, defenders cleared the ball to safety.
- 50Manchester City takes a quick corner kick.
- 50Manchester City defenders struggled to deal with Rayan Cherki's strike. Receiving a pass from his teammate, he didn't hesitate to shoot from outside the box. The ball went out of play, and the linesman pointed to the corner flag. Corner kick for Manchester City.
- 49Scott McTominay (Napoli) committed a foul and the referee blew the whistle. Manchester City awarded a free kick.
- 48Noa Lang (Napoli) tries to push forward, but the opponent clears the ball out of play.
- 47Foul by Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli). The referee blows the whistle.
- 47Rough challenge! Allan Elias (Manchester City) is penalized for the foul and Istvan Kovacs blows his whistle.
- 46Everything is ready for the start of the second half.
- 45+1Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle to end the first half.
- 45Noa Lang (Napoli) created space for himself and fired from distance. The ball posed no threat to the keeper and flew into the stands.
- 44Sam Beukema (Napoli) escaped his marker and met the corner kick, but his brilliant header towards the right post was expertly saved by the goalkeeper.
- 44Matteo Politano (Napoli) took the ball to the corner flag and crossed it into the penalty area.
- 43Noa Lang (Napoli) tried to pass to a teammate, but the defender blocked it skillfully. Napoli forced a corner kick.
- 41Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) played dangerously. István Kovács blew the whistle and called a foul.
- 40Matteo Politano (Napoli) delivered a great cross into the box, but the opposition defense managed to clear the ball to safety.
- 40Vanja Milinkovic-Savic makes a brilliant save! Erling Haaland (Manchester City) tried to head the ball into the net from a precise cross. He aimed for the top corner, but the keeper denied him.
- 39The referee stopped play as the linesman flagged Scott McTominay (Napoli) for offside.
- 38Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) escaped punishment from the referee despite a very rough foul on his opponent.
- 37Mathias Olivera (Napoli) committed a very rough foul, Istvan Kovacs stopped the play and awarded a free kick.
- 36Another ball played in behind the defense by Ayoub Bouaddi (Manchester City) was cleared away from the danger zone.
- 35Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) stepped up to take the corner, but the ball was cleared by the defenders.
- 35Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) delivers a dangerous cross into the box looking for a teammate, but a defender jumps higher to clear the danger. Manchester City will take a corner kick.
- 34Erling Haaland (Manchester City) fires a powerful shot from outside the box, but his attempt is blocked by a defender.
- 32Matteo Politano (Napoli) tried to play a low cross into the box, but the ball was blocked and cleared.
- 30Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) committed a foul and Istvan Kovacs blew the whistle to signal the infringement.
- 30Elliot Anderson's (Manchester City) cross into the box needed to be more precise to create a goalscoring opportunity for his team.
- 29Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is alert and tracks the long pass from Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City). A calm save!
- 27Rasmus Hojlund (Napoli) controlled the ball beautifully inside the box and decided to shoot. The ball went on target, but Gianluigi Donnarumma had no trouble saving it.
- 26Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle. Ayoub Bouaddi (Manchester City) commits a foul for dangerous play.
- 25Manchester City failed to capitalize on the corner, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Napoli) jumped to claim the ball.
- 24Allan Elias (Manchester City) sent a dangerous cross into the box, but the opposing defenders blocked it. The ball went out of play and a corner kick was awarded. Manchester City will have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity in front of the opponent's goal.
- 22Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) took the free kick, but the defenders cleared the ball.
- 21Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle as Noa Lang (Napoli) kicks the opponent's leg instead of the ball. Manchester City wins a free kick. This is a very favorable position for a direct shot on goal.
- 19Allan Elias (Manchester City) picks up the loose ball outside the box, but his shot is blocked by a defender.
- 19Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) decided to take the corner short instead of crossing into the box.
- 19Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) shoots from inside the box, but the defenders block it in time. The referee and his assistants signal a corner kick for Manchester City.
- 19Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked it.
- 17Possession is 63:37.
- 14Napoli players are controlling the ball and playing short passes. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the defense.
- 12Matteo Politano (Napoli) made a solo run, but an opposing player blocked him, preventing a dangerous chance.
- 10Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) misses a great chance! He jumped for the cross and headed the ball narrowly wide from inside the box. It sailed over the crossbar!
- 8No danger came from the corner as Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) cleared the ball out of play. The ball is over the goal line, and it will be a goal kick for Manchester City.
- 8Scott McTominay (Napoli) shoots from inside the box, but the defenders block it. The linesman made the right call, and Napoli will take a corner kick.
- 7What a chance! Scott McTominay (Napoli) picked up the ball from a set-piece and fired from inside the six-yard box, but it went just wide of the right post!
- 6Istvan Kovacs could not ignore Elliot Anderson's (Manchester City) foul and blew his whistle. A free kick is awarded to Napoli, but a direct shot on goal is not possible.
- 6Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) received a great pass and fired a powerful shot from mid-range, but it was blocked by a defender.
- 6Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) took the corner quickly with a short pass.
- 5Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) attempted to pass from outside the box, but the defense reacted quickly to clear the danger. The referee blows the whistle, Manchester City will take a corner kick.
- 5Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) delivered a brilliant cross into the box. However, the opposing defender was alert and cleared the ball to avert the danger.
- 4Manchester City are stringing together a series of beautiful passes to create new attacking opportunities.
- 2Scott McTominay (Napoli) commits a foul for a rough challenge on his opponent.
- 2Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) received a simple pass and decided to shoot from distance. The ball was heading for the bottom left corner, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic read it well and made a comfortable save.
- 1The first half has just begun.
- 03:05Manchester City kicks off.
- 03:05The referee for today's match will be István Kovács.
- 03:05The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
- 03:05Hello, welcome to our live text commentary. You can follow all the exciting moments of the match in text format so you don't miss a thing. Sit back and enjoy.
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