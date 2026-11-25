90 Full time. Score: Manchester City 2:2 Napoli

90+3 Istvan Kovacs showed a yellow card to Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City) after the final whistle for unsportsmanlike conduct.

90+3 The match has ended.

90+2 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) delivered a great pass. He shot from outside the box, but the ball went over the crossbar.

90+2 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) takes the corner short.

90+1 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) couldn't find his teammates in the box, his pass was blocked. The referee signals a corner, Manchester City will take it.

90 The fourth official has added 2 minutes of stoppage time.

90 Matteo Politano (Napoli) sends a poor corner into the penalty area.

88 Matteo Politano (Napoli) sent a cross into the box, but Gianluigi Donnarumma came off his line to claim the ball.

87 Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) should have known that such behavior is against the rules. He played very recklessly against his opponent, leaving Istvan Kovacs no choice but to blow the whistle.

86 2-2 Goal! Iliman Ndiaye showed great vision to set up Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner. The score is 2-2.

85 The referee blew the whistle because Jovane (Napoli) was too aggressive in the challenge.

84 Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle and Erling Haaland (Manchester City) is penalized for a foul in attack. Good decision by the referee.

83 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) received a through ball inside the box. He fired a powerful shot into the right corner without looking, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic made a brilliant save.

82 That's a yellow card! Marc Guehi (Manchester City) is unhappy with the decision, but in our view, it was a clear foul.

81 The corner kick found Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), who went for the shot. Luck was not on his side today, as the ball hit the right post.

81 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) looks like he's going to try and deliver a quality corner into the box.

80 Iliman Ndiaye (Manchester City) fires a shot towards goal, but it's brilliantly blocked by a defender. Corner kick. A chance for Manchester City.

78 Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) attempted a pass, but it was blocked.

78 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) plays the corner short to a teammate instead of crossing into the box.

78 Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) played a forward pass, but a defender blocked it. The referee awarded a corner kick to Manchester City.

76 1-2 Goal! Noa Lang (Napoli) strikes first-time from inside the box, beating the keeper and slotting the ball into the center of the goal. 1:2.

75 Massimiliano Allegri is preparing a substitution. Frank Anguissa (Napoli) replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

75 Massimiliano Allegri has decided to make a substitution. Giovane (Napoli) replaces Rasmus Højlund.

74 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) receives the ball and fires a low shot, but it lacks the power to trouble Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

73 Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) tried to dribble past his opponent, but the ball was cleared.

72 Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) receives the ball in the box and fires a dangerous shot, but a defender blocks it. Too early to celebrate, and it's hard to say if the keeper would have saved it.

71 Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) failed to capitalize on a good chance, his cross into the box was blocked by the defenders.

69 Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) received a good pass and tried his luck from distance. He fired wide, sending the ball into the stands.

67 1-1 Goal! Jeremy Doku delivers a brilliant pass into the box to Ayoub Bouaddi (Manchester City), who fires it home under the crossbar. 1:1.

67 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) played the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

66 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) received a precise pass and went one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He fired a low shot to the bottom left corner, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic made a brilliant save.

65 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) sent the ball into the box, but the opposing defenders cleared it to avert the danger.

63 Substitution. Iliman Ndiaye (Manchester City) replaces Enzo Fernandez.

62 Napoli is controlling the midfield very well with precise passing.

60 Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) crossed into the box, but it went straight into the hands of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, and the goalkeeper claimed it.

59 Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) committed a foul and Istvan Kovacs blew his whistle.

57 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) crosses into the box, but a defender is alert and clears the ball.

55 0-1 Goal! Billy Gilmour sets up Rasmus Højlund (Napoli), who fires a low shot from inside the box into the net. The score is 0-1.

55 Enzo Maresca has decided to make a substitution. Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) comes on for Allan Elias.

55 Noa Lang (Napoli) made a run behind the last defender, but he was caught offside.

52 Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) delivered the free-kick into the box, but a defender easily cleared it.

52 Play is stopped. Sam Beukema (Napoli) committed a foul. He knows he made a mistake and isn't complaining. Free kick awarded to Manchester City.

51 Elliot Anderson's (Manchester City) cross failed to reach the penalty area, defenders cleared the ball to safety.

50 Manchester City takes a quick corner kick.

50 Manchester City defenders struggled to deal with Rayan Cherki's strike. Receiving a pass from his teammate, he didn't hesitate to shoot from outside the box. The ball went out of play, and the linesman pointed to the corner flag. Corner kick for Manchester City.

49 Scott McTominay (Napoli) committed a foul and the referee blew the whistle. Manchester City awarded a free kick.

48 Noa Lang (Napoli) tries to push forward, but the opponent clears the ball out of play.

47 Foul by Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli). The referee blows the whistle.

47 Rough challenge! Allan Elias (Manchester City) is penalized for the foul and Istvan Kovacs blows his whistle.

46 Everything is ready for the start of the second half.

45+1 Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle to end the first half.

45 Noa Lang (Napoli) created space for himself and fired from distance. The ball posed no threat to the keeper and flew into the stands.

44 Sam Beukema (Napoli) escaped his marker and met the corner kick, but his brilliant header towards the right post was expertly saved by the goalkeeper.

44 Matteo Politano (Napoli) took the ball to the corner flag and crossed it into the penalty area.

43 Noa Lang (Napoli) tried to pass to a teammate, but the defender blocked it skillfully. Napoli forced a corner kick.

41 Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) played dangerously. István Kovács blew the whistle and called a foul.

40 Matteo Politano (Napoli) delivered a great cross into the box, but the opposition defense managed to clear the ball to safety.

40 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic makes a brilliant save! Erling Haaland (Manchester City) tried to head the ball into the net from a precise cross. He aimed for the top corner, but the keeper denied him.

39 The referee stopped play as the linesman flagged Scott McTominay (Napoli) for offside.

38 Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) escaped punishment from the referee despite a very rough foul on his opponent.

37 Mathias Olivera (Napoli) committed a very rough foul, Istvan Kovacs stopped the play and awarded a free kick.

36 Another ball played in behind the defense by Ayoub Bouaddi (Manchester City) was cleared away from the danger zone.

35 Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) stepped up to take the corner, but the ball was cleared by the defenders.

35 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) delivers a dangerous cross into the box looking for a teammate, but a defender jumps higher to clear the danger. Manchester City will take a corner kick.

34 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) fires a powerful shot from outside the box, but his attempt is blocked by a defender.

32 Matteo Politano (Napoli) tried to play a low cross into the box, but the ball was blocked and cleared.

30 Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) committed a foul and Istvan Kovacs blew the whistle to signal the infringement.

30 Elliot Anderson's (Manchester City) cross into the box needed to be more precise to create a goalscoring opportunity for his team.

29 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is alert and tracks the long pass from Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City). A calm save!

27 Rasmus Hojlund (Napoli) controlled the ball beautifully inside the box and decided to shoot. The ball went on target, but Gianluigi Donnarumma had no trouble saving it.

26 Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle. Ayoub Bouaddi (Manchester City) commits a foul for dangerous play.

25 Manchester City failed to capitalize on the corner, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Napoli) jumped to claim the ball.

24 Allan Elias (Manchester City) sent a dangerous cross into the box, but the opposing defenders blocked it. The ball went out of play and a corner kick was awarded. Manchester City will have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity in front of the opponent's goal.

22 Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) took the free kick, but the defenders cleared the ball.

21 Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle as Noa Lang (Napoli) kicks the opponent's leg instead of the ball. Manchester City wins a free kick. This is a very favorable position for a direct shot on goal.

19 Allan Elias (Manchester City) picks up the loose ball outside the box, but his shot is blocked by a defender.

19 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) decided to take the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

19 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) shoots from inside the box, but the defenders block it in time. The referee and his assistants signal a corner kick for Manchester City.

19 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked it.

17 Possession is 63:37.

14 Napoli players are controlling the ball and playing short passes. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the defense.

12 Matteo Politano (Napoli) made a solo run, but an opposing player blocked him, preventing a dangerous chance.

10 Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) misses a great chance! He jumped for the cross and headed the ball narrowly wide from inside the box. It sailed over the crossbar!

8 No danger came from the corner as Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) cleared the ball out of play. The ball is over the goal line, and it will be a goal kick for Manchester City.

8 Scott McTominay (Napoli) shoots from inside the box, but the defenders block it. The linesman made the right call, and Napoli will take a corner kick.

7 What a chance! Scott McTominay (Napoli) picked up the ball from a set-piece and fired from inside the six-yard box, but it went just wide of the right post!

6 Istvan Kovacs could not ignore Elliot Anderson's (Manchester City) foul and blew his whistle. A free kick is awarded to Napoli, but a direct shot on goal is not possible.

6 Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) received a great pass and fired a powerful shot from mid-range, but it was blocked by a defender.

6 Enzo Fernández (Manchester City) took the corner quickly with a short pass.

5 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) attempted to pass from outside the box, but the defense reacted quickly to clear the danger. The referee blows the whistle, Manchester City will take a corner kick.

5 Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) delivered a brilliant cross into the box. However, the opposing defender was alert and cleared the ball to avert the danger.

4 Manchester City are stringing together a series of beautiful passes to create new attacking opportunities.

2 Scott McTominay (Napoli) commits a foul for a rough challenge on his opponent.

2 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) received a simple pass and decided to shoot from distance. The ball was heading for the bottom left corner, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic read it well and made a comfortable save.

1 The first half has just begun.

03:05 Manchester City kicks off.

03:05 The referee for today's match will be István Kovács.

03:05 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.