Will Husanov occupy the right flank today? Maresca's unexpected tactics against AEK

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Will Husanov occupy the right flank today? Maresca's unexpected tactics against AEK

Today, on the evening of Tuesday, October 20, 2026, an important clash will take place in the UEFA Champions League: Manchester City will host Greece's AEK at their home ground — the magnificent Etihad Stadium.

The "Citizens" led by Enzo Maresca are aiming solely for a victory to improve their standing in Europe's most prestigious tournament and climb into the positions that grant direct qualification to the top eight.

Awakening after the PSG blow: Where is City in the standings?

Manchester City's situation in the Champions League is leaving fans far from indifferent:

  • A tough battle in Paris: Although they lost 2:4 to PSG in the previous round, the Englishmen showed fighting spirit in the second half and came close to equalizing;

  • Position in the table and Haaland's benefit: Previously defeating Porto 2:0 away, the "Citizens" currently occupy the 17th spot. Interestingly, all of the team's goals in this tournament have been scored by Erling Haaland, who has found the net for eight consecutive games;

  • Historic record from Maresca: Having defeated Ipswich Town 3:2 in the Premier League, Maresca made history as the first manager in EPL history to win all of his first 7 matches in charge of a new club.

Infirmary concerns: No Haaland, Semeno out for two months

The grueling match against Ipswich could not fail to impact the team's physical condition:

  • Erling Haaland's condition: Although the coach stated at the press conference that the Norwegian striker's health is good, Haaland did not participate in Monday's official training session;

  • Semeno out for 8 weeks: Antoine Semenyo will be sidelined for approximately two months due to a serious non-muscular injury;

  • Other losses: Mateo Kovacic, Nico O'Reilly, and right-back Matheus Nunes are also facing difficulties due to minor injuries.

Husanov has no alternative on the right flank: Major changes in the squad

Injuries in the defensive line are opening the door to another great opportunity for Uzbek talent Abduqodir Husanov:

  • Husanov on the flank: Although naturally a central defender, Abduqodir Husanov, who has been performing solidly and reliably at right-back recently, is almost certain to take the field in the starting lineup following Nunes' injury. Maresca currently has no other reliable option than the Uzbek defender in this position;

  • Central defense and rotation: Marc Guéhi, who attended the press conference, and young Brazilian talent Vitor Reis are expected to form a partnership in the center. On the left flank, Josko Gvardiol, having recovered from back pain, will return to his position;

  • Donnarumma in goal: Gianluigi Donnarumma, who faced criticism following his gross error in the match against PSG, will have a chance to redeem himself in the Champions League;

  • Foden in the central forward role: Due to the absence of Haaland and Semenyo, Phil Foden is expected to perform the "false nine" duties in the center of the attack, with Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku operating on the flanks.

Probable lineups:

Manchester City (4-3-3):

Donnarumma; Abduqodir Husanov, Vitor Reis, Marc Guéhi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki; Iliman Ndiaye, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku.

  • Substitutes: Rulli, Bettinelli, Rico Lewis, Dias, Braithwaite, Ait-Nouri, Buaddi, Allan, McAdoo, F. Samba.

Manchester CityAEKUEFA Champions LeagueEnzo Maresca
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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