PSG head coach Luis Enrique shared his impressions after the UEFA Champions League league phase matchday 5 encounter against Italy's Roma, which ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw.

Roma deserved more than one point

The Spanish specialist highlighted the high tempo and relentless pressing displayed by the Romans throughout the 90 minutes, describing the opponent as the toughest test of the current season:

"It was a very difficult match. We expected it to be like this from the very first minute. The opponent was able to play that kind of football for 90 minutes. They pressed constantly and even deserved more than one point. I am also very satisfied with my team's performance. However, I must admit that Roma was the strongest team we have faced this season," said Luis Enrique.

Match and tournament table situation

Indicators Details and results Competition and stage UEFA Champions League — league phase, matchday 5 Match result PSG 2:2 Roma PSG's position in the table 2nd place (13 points) — lost the lead after the draw Roma's position in the table 25th place (5 points) Coach's main conclusion Roma is the strongest opponent PSG has faced this season

In your opinion, is this high praise from PSG head coach Luis Enrique for Roma a sincere admission or just a diplomatic statement after losing 2 points?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share these comments from the Spanish specialist with fellow football fans!