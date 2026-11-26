Anthony Gordon wins Champions League Player of the Week award for Matchday 5
The Player of the Week for the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase has been officially announced. According to the competition's official social media pages, this individual award was presented to Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon.
A brace in Baku and a big win
The England national team forward delivered a brilliant performance in the Catalans' away match against Azerbaijan's Sabah club. Scoring twice in the encounter, Gordon made a significant contribution to the 4:1 convincing victory for Hansi Flick's side.
Champions League standings update
After the fifth round, the "Blaugrana" are currently in the top four:
Metrics
Details
Matchday 5 Player of the Week
Anthony Gordon (Barcelona)
Last match result
Sabah 1:4 Barcelona (Gordon scored a brace)
Barcelona's position
4th place (12 points after 5 rounds)
Competition leader
Real Madrid (5 wins in 5 games — 15 points)
Do you think Hansi Flick's Barcelona and Anthony Gordon can reach the Champions League final this season?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this exciting news with fellow football fans immediately!
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