Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has set an absolute new record in the history of the UEFA Champions League. After the Catalan club defeated Azerbaijan's Sabah 4:1 in the 5th round of the competition, the number of goals scored by teams under the German specialist's management in the Champions League reached 150.

16 games faster than Pep Guardiola

According to the prestigious Opta statistics portal, Hansi Flick reached this milestone faster than any other coach in Champions League history — it took him just 49 matches (an average of 3.06 goals per game).

Previously, this record belonged to the renowned Spanish specialist Pep Guardiola. It took teams managed by Guardiola 65 games to score 150 goals. Thus, Flick managed to improve the former Barcelona coach's result by a full 16 games.