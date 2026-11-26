Hansi Flick breaks Pep Guardiola's record in Champions League history
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has set an absolute new record in the history of the UEFA Champions League. After the Catalan club defeated Azerbaijan's Sabah 4:1 in the 5th round of the competition, the number of goals scored by teams under the German specialist's management in the Champions League reached 150.
16 games faster than Pep Guardiola
According to the prestigious Opta statistics portal, Hansi Flick reached this milestone faster than any other coach in Champions League history — it took him just 49 matches (an average of 3.06 goals per game).
Previously, this record belonged to the renowned Spanish specialist Pep Guardiola. It took teams managed by Guardiola 65 games to score 150 goals. Thus, Flick managed to improve the former Barcelona coach's result by a full 16 games.
Record details and coach comparison
Indicators
Hansi Flick
Pep Guardiola
Result
150 goals in UCL
150 goals in UCL
Matches played
49 matches (New record)
65 matches (Previous record)
Average productivity
3.06 goals per game
2.31 goals per game
Historical achievements
UCL winner with Bayern Munich (2020), Barcelona coach since 2024
UCL winner with Barcelona (2009, 2011) and Manchester City (2023)
As a reminder, Hansi Flick was appointed head coach of Barcelona in the summer of 2024. Prior to that, the specialist managed Bayern Munich and won the UEFA Champions League title with the team in 2020.
Do you think Barcelona under Hansi Flick can win the Champions League title this season with such high attacking prowess and productivity?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this historic record of Hansi Flick with fellow football fans immediately!
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