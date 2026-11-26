Madrid's Real Madrid club has taken sole leadership in the league phase of the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League. The "Los Blancos," led by José Mourinho, are the only team to have won all 5 matches played so far, without dropping a single point.

PSG's dropped points propel the Madrid side to first place

In the 5th round, Paris' PSG drew 2-2 at home against Italy's Roma. Following this result, Luis Enrique's side dropped to 2nd place with 13 points. Real Madrid, having collected the maximum of 15 points, has taken the top spot in the tournament table.

Status of the leaders and key matchups in the 6th round

Team Coach Tournament position Points 6th round opponent (December 9) Real Madrid José Mourinho 1st place (sole leader) 15 points (5 wins) Arsenal (away) PSG Luis Enrique 2nd place 13 points (4 wins, 1 draw) Aston Villa (away)

The next matches, the 6th round, will take place on December 9. Real Madrid will be guests of Arsenal in London, while PSG will face Aston Villa in Birmingham. If the Madrid side drops points and the Parisians win, Luis Enrique's team could return to the top.

Do you think Real Madrid, led by José Mourinho, will be able to defeat Arsenal in London on December 9 and continue their 100% winning streak?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news with fellow Madrid fans immediately!