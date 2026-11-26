The UEFA Champions League league phase Matchday 5 continues with intense competition and unexpected results. In the marquee matchups of the round, PSG drew 2:2 at home against Roma, while Manchester United also recorded a 2:2 draw in Lisbon against Sporting. Liverpool claimed a big away win against Club Brugge, while Bayern fell to Lille in France.

Key results of the round and the current standings

Match Score Goalscorers Standings PSG — Roma 2:2 Zabarnyi (31'), Dembele (62' pen.) — Hermoso (5'), Malen (78' pen.) PSG — 2nd place (13 points) Roma — 25th place (5 points) Sporting — MU 2:2 Luis Suarez (33' pen., 80') — Fernandes (48' pen., 50') Sporting — 9th place (10 points) MU — 19th place (7 points) Lille — Bayern 2:1 Ueda (62'), Pavlovic (65' own goal) — Upamecano (15') Bayern — 15th place (8 points) Club Brugge — Liverpool 0:3 Isak (12', 82'), Wirtz (79') Liverpool — 5th place (12 points) Inter — Stuttgart 2:0 Sucic (57' pen.), Lautaro Martinez (74') Inter — 12th place (9 points) Stuttgart — 17th place (7 points) Atletico — Viking 2:0 Sorloth (19'), Alvarez (24') —

Details of the main matches and team lineups

PSG — Roma (2:2): In the Paris clash, Hermoso put the Romans ahead as early as the 5th minute. Although Zabarnyi (31') and a successful penalty from Dembele (62') gave the hosts the lead, Malen saved Roma from defeat with a penalty in the 78th minute. PSG: Safonov, Zabarnyi, Ruiz, Akliouche, Mayulu (Godts, 67), Nuno Mendes (Zaire-Emery, 59), Pacho, Vitinha, Neves (Hernandez, 79), Ferran Torres (Dembele, 59). Roma: Svilar, Ndicka, Castro (Dybala, 63), De Roon, Mancini (Gilardi, 67), Hermoso, Molina (Malen, 67), Kone (Cristante, 62), França, Pisilli, Soule (Lulli, 83). Bookings: Mancini (41'), França (60').

Sporting — MU (2:2): In the dramatic encounter in Lisbon, Luis Suarez scored a brace (33' pen., 80'). For the Mancunians, Bruno Fernandes scored two goals in two minutes (48' pen., 50'). Late in the game (90+3'), Tielemans received a second yellow card and was sent off. Sporting: Silva, Fresneda, Quaresma (Ba, 76), Inacio, Araujo, Altimira, Andersen, Doumbia (Irankunda, 76), Catamo (Salazar, 68), Guilherme, Luis Suarez (Ioannidis, 86). MU: Lammens, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui (Dalot, 64), Mainoo, Amad Diallo (Lacy, 77), Fernandes (Mount, 90+2), Mbeumo (Andrey Santos, 90+2), Zirkzee (Dorgu, 64). Bookings: Quaresma (53'), Irankunda (87') — Lammens (32'), Tielemans (40').

Lille — Bayern (2:1): The Munich side went into the break leading thanks to Upamecano's 15th-minute goal. However, in the second half, Ueda (62') and a Pavlovic own goal (65') secured a comeback victory for the French club. Lille: Ozer, Goffi, Alexsandro, Verdonk (Perrod, 90+2), Andre, Bentaleb, Mukau, Haraldsson (Giroud, 87), Mbappe, Ueda (Onal, 77). Bayern: Urbig, Min-jae (Tah, 90+2), Upamecano, Brown, Ito (Binder, 76), Kimmich, Carl, Stanisic (Luis Diaz, 76), Laimer, Bischof (Musiala, 76), Pavlovic. Bookings: Ancelotti (59') — Laimer (53').

Club Brugge — Liverpool (0:3): The Merseysiders left the hosts no chance in Belgium. Alexander Isak scored a brace (12', 82'), while Florian Wirtz added a goal in the 79th minute. Club Brugge: Sommer, Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Seys (Dams, 89), Potts, Forbs, Vetlesen (Vermant, 75), Vanaken, Lemarechal (Diakhon, 75), Tresoldi. Liverpool: Alisson, Araujo, Gakpo, Kerkez, Frimpong, Wirtz, Nyoni (Mac Allister, 73), Munoz (Ngumoha, 42), Szoboszlai, Isak (Chambers, 86), Barcola (Koumas, 86). Booking: Iraola (63').

Inter — Stuttgart (2:0) and Atletico — Viking (2:0): In Milan, Sucic's penalty goal (57') and Lautaro Martinez's precise strike (74') gave Inter a solid 3 points. In Madrid, Atletico sealed the victory over Viking in the first half with goals from Sorloth (19') and Alvarez (24'). Inter: Josep Martinez, Bisseck, Bastoni (Dimarco, 41), Akanji, Sucic, Barella, Mkhitaryan (Jones, 69), Spence, Carlos Augusto, Esposito, Thuram (Lautaro Martinez, 69). Atletico: Oblak, Llorente, Hancko, Grimaldo, Le Normand, Pubill, Koke (Hjulmand, 68), Kang-in (David, 57), Baena (Barrios, 46), Sorloth (Mendoza, 71), Alvarez (Simeone, 57).



In your opinion, was the biggest sensation of Matchday 5 Bayern's defeat to Lille or Manchester United letting the win slip away in Lisbon?

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