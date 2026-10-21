Como vs Manchester Utd: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Como vs Manchester Utd. Kick-off: 21 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Como starting lineup: 1. Butez J., 20. Baturina M., 27. Couto Y., 7. Da Cunha L. (captain), 9. Douvikas A., 2. Kempf M. O., 6. Milla L., 10. Paz N., 5. Perrone M., 4. Ramon J., 3. Valle A.
Como substitutes: 8. Caqueret M., 13. Dossena A., 12. Ginelli L., 16. Kaiki, 30. Liberali M., 21. Ricci S., 97. Sanchez R., 28. Smolcic I.
Como head coach: Fabregas C.
Manchester Utd starting lineup: 1. Lammens S., 17. Andrey Santos, 10. Cunha M., 2. Dalot D., 4. de Ligt M., 8. Fernandes B. (captain), 5. Maguire H., 3. Mazraoui N., 19. Mbeumo B., 7. Mount M., 18. Tielemans Y.
Manchester Utd substitutes: 41. Amass H., 57. Armer D., 20. Baleba C., 12. Darlow K., 16. Diallo A., 38. Fletcher J., 39. Fletcher T., 22. Heaton T., 56. Kamason J., 31. Lacey S., 27. Thompson T., 11. Zirkzee J.
Manchester Utd head coach: Carrick M.
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