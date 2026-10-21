Como vs Manchester Utd: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

29 Sven Jablonski blows the whistle as Matheus Cunha (Manchester United) commits a foul. A free kick is awarded to Como, but it's not in a promising shooting position.

28 Youri Tielemans (Manchester United) was clearly offside, making it an easy decision for the linesman.

25 Andrey Santos (Manchester United) tested referee Sven Jablonski's patience and was booked for his earlier late foul.

24 Diogo Dalot feels he was fouled, but the referee thinks otherwise, ruling that the player himself committed a foul and awarding a free-kick to the opposing team.

23 Como are building their attack with patience, trying to break through the opponent's defense.

21 Andrey Santos (Manchester United) tried to reach the ball, but caught his opponent's leg. Sven Jablonski blew his whistle for a foul. Como will take the free kick.

20 Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) crosses into the box, but finds no teammate. Inaccurate pass.

19 Martin Baturina (Como) went down inside the box after a collision with a defender. The referee may have missed it, waving play on.

18 Lucas Da Cunha (Como) pounced on the rebound and struck from distance, but the shot went well wide of the right post. The goalkeeper had nothing to worry about. A very poor attempt.

17 Harry Maguire (Manchester United) met the precise cross into the center of the box. He outjumped the defenders and hit a good shot, but the ball went just past the right post.

17 Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) takes the corner, but fails to find a teammate. The ball is easily cleared from the danger zone.

16 Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) tried to pass to a teammate from outside the penalty area, but the opposition defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger. The ball went out of play. Manchester United will take a corner kick.

16 Match: Como - Manchester United. Score: 1-0. Possession: 64:36.

14 Como is dictating the game in midfield with great control and precise passing.

13 Lucas Da Cunha (Como) takes the free kick, but the first defender clears the ball.

12 Rough challenge! Matheus Cunha (Manchester United) is penalized for bringing down his opponent, and Sven Jablonski blows his whistle. Free kick given to Como.

12 Lucas Da Cunha (Como) crosses into the box, but the opponent's defender clears it away.

11 Nico Paz (Como) tried to cross into the penalty area, but it was blocked.

8 Alex Valle (Como) gave his all to reach the cross from the wing, but it went too far and crossed the touchline. Ball out of play. Manchester United to throw in.

7 Luis Milla (Como) delivers the ball into the box from the free kick, but the defender gets to it first.

6 Referee Sven Jablonski saw the foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) and blew his whistle without hesitation. Como will take the free kick.

5 Manchester United seem to be adapting to the game and are controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

2 Goal - 1:0! Nico Paz (Como) shoots from outside the box and curls it into the top left corner. Assist by Lucas Da Cunha.

2 What a huge chance for Diogo Dalot (Manchester United). He received a precise pass inside the box and shot, but the ball went just wide of the left post.

1 The first half has just begun.

21:47 Manchester United gets the match underway.

21:45 Today's match will be officiated by main referee Sven Jablonski.

21:45 The starting lineups have already been announced and you can check them out in the lineups section.