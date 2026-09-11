Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes suffers injury, raising concerns ahead of derby

Manchester United despite a resounding victory against Azerbaijani club Sabah FK in the Champions League, a worrying report emerged after the match. According to ixbt.com and sports outlets, team captain Bruno Fernandes was seen limping heavily while leaving the stadium. This situation has caused concern among fans and the coaching staff ahead of the upcoming crucial Manchester derby. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The match at Old Trafford went perfectly for the English club, with the hosts scoring four unanswered goals. In addition to Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martínez, Bruno Fernandes himself also got his name on the scoresheet. However, after the game, videos circulated on social media showing the Portuguese midfielder leaving the stadium accompanied by medical staff, favoring one leg.

The winning performance and the team's overall state

Although the potential injury to the captain has cast a shadow over the fans' mood, the coaching staff is trying to focus on the positives from the game. The team showed great sharpness and precision in the attacking line, providing a confident performance. It was also noted that the solid defensive display and the clean sheet could serve as an important foundation for the remainder of the season.

During the post-match press conference, special emphasis was placed on the quality of the team's play. It was noted that despite results not meeting expectations at the start of the season, the quality of football shown indicates a positive dynamic. The coach expressed satisfaction with the team's tactical evolution compared to last season and the emergence of new facets in their game.

Concerns ahead of the derby

Currently, all attention is focused on the results of Bruno Fernandes' medical examination. If the experienced player's injury proves to be serious, it will undoubtedly be a heavy blow for the team ahead of the match against Manchester City. Nevertheless, the coaching staff maintains that they will continue to progress step-by-step and remain committed to improving the quality of their play.