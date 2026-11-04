Lens vs Como: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Lens vs Como. Kick-off: 5 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lens starting lineup: 40. Risser R., 2. Aguilar R., 32. Antonio K., 6. Baidoo S., 27. Cuisance M., 21. Haidara A., 9. Hazard T., 29. Ivanovic F., 22. Skoras M., 10. Thauvin F. (captain), 14. Udol M.
Lens substitutes: 23. Abdulhamid S., 5. Bulatovic A., 4. Celik N., 16. Gorgelin M., 24. Gradit J., 1. Gurtner R., 28. Kadile J., 38. Mesloub M., 31. Sagnan S., 7. Sotoca F., 8. Titraoui Y., 20. Todibo J.
Lens head coach: Cahuzac Y.
Como starting lineup: 1. Butez J., 8. Caqueret M., 27. Couto Y., 7. Da Cunha L. (captain), 9. Douvikas A., 2. Kempf M. O., 6. Milla L., 10. Paz N., 5. Perrone M., 4. Ramon J., 3. Valle A.
Como substitutes: 20. Baturina M., 13. Dossena A., 12. Ginelli L., 52. Grilli F., 16. Kaiki, 30. Liberali M., 54. Papaccioli M., 21. Ricci S., 97. Sanchez R., 28. Smolcic I.
Como head coach: Fabregas C.
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