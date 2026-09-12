Bruno Fernandes prepares for Manchester derby amid injury concerns

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has explained his reasons for keeping captain Bruno Fernandes on the pitch for the full ninety minutes during the Champions League match against Sabah FK. Videos showing the Portuguese midfielder limping after the match at Old Trafford have caused serious concern among fans and increased the pressure on the manager ahead of the upcoming Manchester derby against Manchester City. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 32-year-old Fernandes, who has been playing in a very tight schedule since the start of the current season, has played every minute of Manchester United's first four matches. In this short period, he has already scored four goals, including a crucial strike in the 4-0 victory over Sabah FK. However, such a heavy workload has inevitably affected the player's physical condition.

Michael Carrick's explanation and squad issues

In the post-match press conference, Michael Carrick admitted that the coaching staff had planned to rotate the squad, but the flow of the game and the situation on the pitch necessitated keeping Fernandes on until the end. According to him, the limited number of five substitutions and tactical needs in the second half led to this decision.

"We only had five substitutions available and we had to make certain decisions," said Carrick. The manager added that he understands his captain is playing too much and needs rest, and that the coaching staff is working on distributing this workload based on squad depth in the future.

Losses ahead of the Manchester derby

In addition to Fernandes' condition, defensive problems are also worrying the team following the match against Sabah FK. Specifically, Luke Shaw was not included in the squad for this match, and his availability for the upcoming clash against Manchester City remains in doubt.

Carrick expressed caution regarding the England international's condition, emphasizing that they tried to protect him before the game and did not want to take risks. The defender's recovery process and physical condition in the coming days are expected to be clear on derby day. For the Red Devils, maintaining stability and balancing the players' physical fitness before the match against their city rivals is of crucial importance.