According to the El Debate publication, the Argentine midfielder wants to clarify his status in the starting lineup before agreeing to return to Real. He does not want to be a player who remains permanently on the bench.

The Madrid club is well aware of the young player's potential and has the opportunity to bring him back into their ranks. But for Nico Paz, simply wearing the Real jersey is not enough. His role on the pitch and regular playing time are crucial factors in his decision regarding his future.

Real Madrid is planning to bring back Argentine midfielder Nico Paz, who is proving himself at Como. However, the Madrid club's plans for the talented player may not align with his own decision. Paz wants to be assured of regular playing time in the starting lineup before returning to Real.

Nico Paz demands playing time at Real

Paz's position is understandable: he wants to have regular playing time at this important stage of his career. While returning to a big club, competing for trophies, and participating in top-level football is attractive, the player's presence on the pitch is of decisive importance.

If Real plans to buy him back only to keep him on the bench, such a scenario might not align with Nico Paz's goals. Therefore, the Argentine footballer is paying special attention to his role in the team during potential negotiations with the Madrid side.

Real has the opportunity to bring back Paz, but a competitor has also emerged

According to reports, Real Madrid has a priority right to buy back Nico Paz from Como. This gives the Madrid club an important advantage regarding the player's future.

However, the existence of such a right does not mean the transfer will necessarily happen. The player's personal preference, his potential role in the team, and interest from other clubs could also influence the process.

Manchester United is also showing interest in Nico Paz. The potential involvement of the English club could make the situation regarding the Argentine midfielder's future even more interesting.

For now, no official decision has been announced regarding Paz's return to Real or his choice of another club. But one thing is clear: in determining his future, the Argentine footballer values his role on the pitch more than the name or status of the club.