Italian club Como is considering Dani Carvajal as a candidate to strengthen their squad ahead of their first-ever Champions League season. Head coach Cesc Fabregas wants to bolster his defensive line by signing the experienced defender. Since Dani Carvajal announced his departure from Real Madrid, he has received offers from several foreign clubs, but Como could offer him the opportunity to compete in Europe's most prestigious tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

Fabregas is targeting not only veteran players but also talented youngsters from the Real Madrid academy. In particular, forward Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios have become key transfer targets for the club. The Como management plans to build the team's future and increase their attacking potential through these young players. Despite limited playing time last season, Gonzalo Garcia showed effective results.

The club's transfer strategy is also linked to the potential departure of Nico Paz. Reports suggest that Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid, which would create a significant void in Como's midfield. Therefore, Fabregas is trying to strike a balance between young talents and players with winning experience like Dani Carvajal.

Como is expected to offer Real Madrid a sell-on clause or a buy-back option to lower the price in negotiations for Gonzalo Garcia. The Italian club is actively working to build a competitive squad that meets Champions League requirements.