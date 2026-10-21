Betis vs Feyenoord: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Betis vs Feyenoord: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Betis vs Feyenoord. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Betis starting lineup: 1. Valles A., 7. Antony, 5. Bartra M., 2. Bellerin H., 10. Ezzalzouli A., 8. Fornals P., 11. Garcia F., 22. Isco (captain), 4. Natan, 19. Parrott T., 21. Roca M.

Betis substitutes: 6. Bernal F., 25. Ceballos D., 13. Conde D., 18. Deossa N., 15. Fidalgo A., 16. Gomez V., 3. Llorente D., 20. Lo Celso G., 27. Morante J., 12. Ortiz A., 17. Riquelme R., 24. Ruibal A.

Betis head coach: Pellegrini M.

Feyenoord starting lineup: 1. Ernst T., 23. Hadj Moussa A., 16. Lopez J., 35. Marmol M., 19. Nacho, 26. Read G., 6. St. Juste J., 28. Targhalline O., 10. Valente L. (captain), 34. Vanhoutte C., 8. Zechiel G.

Feyenoord substitutes: 11. Borges G., 39. Bossin L., 20. Deijl M., 27. Diarra G., 33. Kastenmeier F., 24. Kraaijeveld T., 57. Schaken J., 14. Steijn S., 22. van den Elshout T., 4. Watanabe T., 32. Wessels T.

Feyenoord head coach: van Bronckhorst G.

BetisFeyenoordChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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