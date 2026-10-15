9-goal thriller and a hat-trick from Barcola: Liverpool put on a show in Austria

In the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase, English club Liverpool hosted a true festival of goals away in Austria. Visiting the Austrian champions LASK, the Merseysiders secured a brilliant 6-3 victory in an intensely fierce clash featuring a staggering 9 goals.

Meanwhile, tournament debutants Como, coached by Cesc Fàbregas from Italy, failed to overcome the Feyenoord hurdle in Rotterdam.

Feria in Austria: A hat-trick from Barcola and 9 goals

The encounter between LASK and Liverpool turned out to be a genuine treat for attacking football enthusiasts:

Barcola's flawless performance: Shining for Liverpool, Barcola scored his debut goals for the club and sealed a hat-trick (24th, 37th, and 66th minutes);

Attacking Merseysiders: The English club also saw goals from Araujo (22), Jeremie Frimpong (51), and young forward Koumas (72), ensuring a convincing scoreline;

LASK's spirited replies: The hosts refused to surrender — narrowing the deficit thanks to substitute Ljubicic (63) and a quickfire double from Flecker (74, 77), though it ultimately wasn't enough to secure points;

Rise in the standings: Having accumulated 6 points after two rounds, Liverpool firmly settled into a proud 2nd place in the standings, second only to PSG on goal difference. LASK remains without a point (32nd place).

Drama in Rotterdam: Fàbregas's pupils surrender in the final minutes

In the second clash held in the Netherlands, Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, lost 2-3 away to Feyenoord:

Quick start and balance: Although Diao put Como ahead as early as the 18th minute, Zechiel restored parity just two minutes later (1:1);

Decisive blows: In the second half, Hadj Moussa put the hosts ahead (52), and an own goal by Como goalkeeper Sánchez in the 82nd minute cemented the Rotterdam side's victory;

Last-second response: In the 90+3rd minute of added time, Douvikas reduced the deficit to a single goal, but the Italians ran out of time to equalize.

Following these results, Feyenoord increased their points tally to 3, climbing to 22nd in the table, while Como remains in 7th place thanks to their victory in the previous round.