Starting lineups announced for the Barcelona vs Feyenoord match

The first round of the new UEFA Champions League season is in full swing. One of the main contenders for the title, the Catalan club Barcelona, hosts the renowned Dutch team Feyenoord on their home turf. Ahead of the kick-off, both coaching staffs have officially released the starting lineups for this intense clash. The Catalans' squad features an exceptionally attacking look, drawing the attention of fans to several bright performers on the pitch. So, what tactical scheme has the Barcelona head coach chosen, who will be the key forces for Feyenoord, and when does this important match begin? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the full starting lineups of both teams and the kick-off time.

Barcelona'smost intense lineup: A brilliant attacking trio

The Catalan team has decided to display maximum aggressive football in front of their home fans:

A reliable defensive line: Joan Garcia guards the goal, while young talent Pau Cubarsí and Andreas Christensen form the center-back tandem; Jules Koundé and João Cancelo will control the flanks;

Skilled midfield: Rodri maintains balance in the center of the pitch, while the responsibility for creativity and organizing attacks lies with Pedri and Dani Olmo;

Explosive attacking line: The task of breaking through the opponent's defense has been entrusted to the fast Karim Adeyemi, one of the team captains Raphinha, and the young superstar Lamine Yamal.

“Every round in the Champions League requires great responsibility. Barcelona aims to start with a confident victory in their first home game,” note sports commentators.

Feyenoord's counter-attacking plan

The Rotterdam side has fielded their most experienced and combative squad to return from Catalonia with points:

Solid defensive block: Led by goalkeeper Ernst, the defensive line consisting of Read, Watanabe, St. Juste, and Marmol will attempt to stop the hosts' intense pressure;

Midfield turned into a battlefield: Lopes, Zechiël, and Vanhoutte will put all their effort into disrupting the Catalans' ball control in the center of the pitch;

Fast counter-attacks: In the attacking trio, Ferri, Valente, and Moussa plan to exploit gaps in the hosts' defense during counter-attacks.

Official starting lineups of the teams

The most important issue for many football fans is the kick-off time for this highly anticipated UCL clash and the full protocols of both sides. The most important conclusion is that, this match from the 1st round of the UEFA Champions League is officially scheduled to start at 21:45 Tashkent time . The official starting 11s are as follows:

Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsí, João Cancelo, Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal;

Feyenoord: Ernst, Read, Watanabe, St. Juste, Marmol, Lopes, Zechiël, Vanhoutte, Ferri, Valente, Moussa.

In your opinion, how many goals will Barcelona score against Feyenoord with their powerful attacking trio led by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha? Is the Dutch club capable of causing a sensation in Catalonia? Leave your score predictions and thoughts in the comments and share the details of this hot European cup clash with other football fans!