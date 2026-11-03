Feyenoord vs Inter: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·18·Sport
Feyenoord vs Inter: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Feyenoord vs Inter. Kick-off: 4 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Feyenoord starting lineup: 1. Ernst T., 26. Read G., 24. Kraaijeveld T., 35. Marmol M., 16. Lopez J., 8. Zechiel G., 34. Vanhoutte C., 28. Targhalline O., 23. Hadj Moussa A., 19. Nacho, 10. Valente L. (captain).

Feyenoord substitutes: 11. Borges G., 39. Bossin L., 20. Deijl M., 27. Diarra G., 33. Kastenmeier F., 17. Nelson R., 57. Schaken J., 65. Slory D., 14. Steijn S., 22. van den Elshout T., 49. van Persie S., 4. Watanabe T.

Feyenoord head coach: van Bronckhorst G.

Inter starting lineup: 1. Martinez J., 31. Bisseck Y., 25. Akanji M., 30. Carlos Augusto, 99. Spence D., 23. Barella N. (captain), 20. Calhanoglu H., 7. Zielinski P., 32. Dimarco F., 94. Esposito F., 9. Thuram M.

Inter substitutes: 14. Bonny A., 46. Bovio L., 12. Di Gennaro R., 17. Diouf A., 53. Lavelli M., 22. Mkhitaryan H., 48. Mosconi M., 28. Pavard B., 49. Provedel I., 5. Stankovic A., 45. Stante F., 8. Sucic P.

Inter head coach: Chivu C.

FeyenoordInterChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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