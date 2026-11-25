Champions League: Atl. Madrid vs Viking. Kick-off: 26 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Atl. Madrid starting lineup: 13. Oblak J., 19. Alvarez J., 10. Baena A., 5. Cardoso J., 22. Grimaldo A., 17. Hancko D., 6. Koke (captain), 7. Lee Kang-In, 24. Le Normand R., 14. Llorente M., 9. Sorloth A.

Atl. Madrid head coach: Simeone D.

Viking starting lineup: 30. Belko L., 7. Askildsen K., 16. Bjordal H., 22. Botheim E., 25. Falchener H., 2. Haugen H. J., 5. Heggheim H., 26. Kvia-Egeskog S., 29. Moi T., 6. Stensness G., 10. Tripic Z. (captain).

Viking head coach: Jensen M.