"Bayern" draws with "Viking"

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"Bayern" draws with "Viking"

In the regular season of the UEFA Champions League, Norway's «Viking» drew with Germany's «Bayern» club. Both teams scored three goals each in the match. Although «Bayern» dominated in terms of ball possession and number of attacks throughout the game, the hosts also made effective use of their chances.

«Viking» player Janni Stennes opened the score in the 2nd minute. In the 38th minute, Peter Christiansen scored the second goal for his team. For «Bayern», Harry Kane reduced the deficit from a penalty in the 54th minute, and scored another goal in the 60th minute to complete a brace. Luis Díaz put the German club ahead in the 71st minute. However, Michael Olise received a red card in the 74th minute, leaving «Bayern» a man down on the pitch. In the 90th minute, Herman Haugen scored a goal, securing a draw for «Viking».

Match statistics showed a significant advantage for «Bayern». The German team took 28 shots towards the goal, 9 of which were on target. «Viking» took 8 shots, with 5 directed on target.

In terms of ball possession, «Bayern» prevailed with 64 percent. The team completed 561 passes with a 90 percent accuracy rate. Meanwhile, «Viking» recorded 292 passes and a 75 percent accuracy rate.

«Viking» players committed 11 fouls, while «Bayern» committed 8. The hosts received two yellow cards, whereas the visitors were punished with three yellow cards and one red card. In terms of corner kicks, «Bayern» had the upper hand with 15:7.

VikingBayernHarry KaneLuis DíazHerman Haugen
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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