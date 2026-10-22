Nordsjaelland vs CSKA Sofia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 The break is over and the second half is about to begin.

45+4 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+2 Ibrahim Osman (Nordsjælland) tried to dribble past an opponent, and the ball went out of play. The referee awards a corner kick to Nordsjælland.

45+2 Nordsjaelland takes a corner kick.

45 The fourth official has added 4 minutes to the match.

41 Nordsjælland are in control of the ball, stringing together a few passes and waiting for a good attacking opportunity.

37 Steffen Akouokou (Nordsjælland) has been shown a yellow card by the referee for a foul a moment ago.

35 Referee Robert Jones finally gets fed up with Jens Olsen's antics and shows him a yellow card!

34 One of the Nordsjaelland players drifted offside, and the referee blew his whistle.

30 Tobias Salquist (Nordsjælland) is coming on as Victor Nelsson is injured and cannot continue.

29 Victor Nelsson (Nordsjælland) is down injured and the referee has stopped play for medical attention.

29 Nordsjaelland vs CSKA Sofia. Score: 0-1. Dangerous play by Victor Nelsson (Nordsjaelland). Robert Jones blows the whistle for a foul.

26 Ibrahim Osman (Nordsjælland) tried to meet the cross, jumping high and heading the ball towards the left side of the goal. Fedor Lapoukhov showed great reflexes to keep the ball out of the net with a brilliant save.

25 Nordsjælland are showing fantastic team play, controlling the ball with plenty of short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is key.

20 Dineysh Almedia (CSKA Sofia) shouldn't be surprised by the yellow card, the referee calmly managed the situation well.

17 CSKA Sofia failed to capitalize on the corner kick as the opposing defenders stayed alert and cleared the danger.

16 Angelo Martino (CSKA Sofia) takes aim and shoots from long range, but Andreas Hansen is ready for it.

11 Unlucky! Ioannis Pittas (CSKA Sofia) hits a great shot from near the box, the keeper was in trouble, but the ball goes just over the crossbar.

8 Goal! A terrible mistake leads to a goal. The defender loses the ball, allowing Leandro Godoy (CSKA Sofia) to claim it and put it in the back of the net, 0-1.

6 Runar Norheim (Nordsjælland) delivers a great cross, but the defenders clear the danger.

3 CROSSBAR! Stefano Sensi (CSKA Sofia) unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box and it rattles the crossbar. What a strike!

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

21:46 The players are on the pitch, and CSKA Sofia gets the match underway.

21:45 Today's match will be officiated by Robert Jones.

21:45 You can check out the match details and starting lineups of both teams.