Nordsjaelland vs CSKA Sofia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Nordsjaelland vs CSKA Sofia. Kick-off: 22 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Nordsjaelland starting lineup: 13. Hansen A., 15. Acquah S., 25. Nelsson V., 4. Markmann N., 23. Norheim R., 18. Janssen J. (captain), 8. Rojkjaer N., 5. Lahteenmaki J., 29. Berthelsen V., 11. Lind A., 14. Adel I.
Nordsjaelland substitutes: 10. Amoako P., 2. Ankersen P., 6. Brink M., 16. Busk J., 22. Eriksson C., 21. Heyde M., 40. Rasmussen H., 35. Rutkjaer V., 37. Sadio L., 3. Salquist T., 9. Solbakken O., 28. Walker M.
Nordsjaelland head coach: Olsen J.
CSKA Sofia starting lineup: 21. Lapoukhov F., 4. Almeida D., 6. Jordao B. (captain), 32. Rodriguez F., 2. Pastor, 7. Ebong M., 30. Panayotov P., 8. Sensi S., 17. Martino A., 9. Godoy L., 28. Pittas I.
CSKA Sofia substitutes: 99. Eto'o J., 25. Evtimov D., 67. Itu C., 14. Ivanov T., 34. Kaymakanov V., 31. Nikolov D., 94. Solet I., 91. Tunchev A., 19. Yordanov A.
CSKA Sofia head coach: Gisdol M.
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