Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Nijmegen vs Levski Sofia. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Nijmegen starting lineup: 1. Crettaz G., 99. Bischoff C., 73. Bras G., 9. Chery T. (captain), 24. Fonville D., 34. Kers K., 20. Lebreton N., 30. Linssen B., 6. Nejasmic D., 4. Schuurs P., 10. Tadic D.
Nijmegen substitutes: 18. Geiger D., 38. Geneste J., 66. Kabar A., 22. Kaplan A., 35. Monteiro J., 42. Moslih Y., 12. Polster N., 14. Sierhuis K., 11. Willumsson W. T.
Nijmegen head coach: Schreuder D.
Levski Sofia starting lineup: 92. Vutsov S., 50. Dimitrov K. (captain), 17. Everton Bala, 8. Grujic M., 27. Kusso D., 3. Maicon, 4. Makoun C., 19. Moubarik M., 21. Neves A., 7. Reinaldo, 35. Serginho.
Levski Sofia substitutes: 20. Centelles A., 2. Hevertton S., 78. Lukov M., 11. Oko-Flex A., 9. Perea J., 31. Serafimov N., 22. Soula M., 18. Trdin G., 1. Vladimirov O.
Levski Sofia head coach: Velazquez J.
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