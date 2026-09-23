Little Ela's dream came true: thousands of balloons released into the sky

·50·World
Little Ela's dream came true: thousands of balloons released into the sky

An emotional event was held for little Ela in Turkey ahead of the match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray. One of the dreams of the little girl, who overcame cancer and left a grueling treatment process behind, was fulfilled. This was reported by the official website of the Trabzonspor club.

At the event held on September 19 at the Papara Park stadium in the city of Trabzon, thousands of balloons were released into the sky for Ela. This initiative was organized with the support of the "Biriniz Bin Olsun" association.

It is reported that after her treatment, Ela expressed her small but sincere wishes. She wanted a bag, Lego, shoes, a bicycle, and many flying balloons. Volunteers and the Trabzonspor team took the initiative to make her wishes come true.

Before the start of the match against Galatasaray, the release of thousands of balloons into the sky at the stadium became an unforgettable moment for Ela. The little girl also participated in the pre-match ceremony along with the players.

Little Ela's dream came true: thousands of balloons released into the sky
TrabzonsporGalatasarayElaBiriniz Bin Olsun
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Charos
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