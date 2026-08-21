All Conference League Play-Off Round Results

·20·Sport
All Conference League Play-Off Round Results

The first legs of the final qualifying (play-off) round for a place in the main stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League season have been completed. Uzbek young defender Behruz Karimov has seen Swiss club Lugano, where he plays, secure an important victory, while several European giants also won away from home.

Lugano’s important win and the giants’ away successes

Lugano defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 2:1 at home to take a confident step toward the league phase. Uzbek legionnaire Behruz Karimov will be included in the European competition squad if the team reaches the main stage.

Meanwhile, Monaco, Ajax and Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ returned from their away matches with victories, while Atalanta and Brighton were unexpectedly held to goalless draws.

UECL. Fourth qualifying round, all first-leg results (20 August)

Match

Score

Match

Score

Lugano — Maccabi Tel Aviv

2:1

Tromsø — Brighton

0:0

Sion — Ajax

2:4

Atalanta — Hapoel Tel Aviv

0:0

Górnik Zabrze — Monaco

2:3

Inter Turku — Copenhagen

0:0

Twente — Qarabağ

0:1

Gent — Hibernian

0:0

Motherwell — Freiburg

1:3

Braga — Austria Wien

2:0

Getafe — Partizan

3:1

Midtjylland — Rijeka

2:0

Rangers — Jablonec

1:0

Nordsjælland — St. Gallen

1:0

Víkingur — Borac Banja Luka

1:3

Lincoln — Larne

0:2

Panathinaikos — Hradec Králové

2:2

Hajduk — Raków

2:2

Hearts — Rapid SK

2:2

Drita — Inter Escaldes

2:2

PAOK — Brann

1:1

Klaksvík — FK Riga

0:0

Dinamo City — Pafos

1:1

Shamrock Rovers — KuPS

1:1

When will the second legs be played?

The decisive second legs between these teams will be played on 27 August. The winners will secure a place in the 2026/27 Conference League main (league) phase.

Do you think Lugano, featuring Behruz Karimov, can maintain its advantage away from home and reach the main stage?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share these important results with football fans right away!

Behruz KarimovLuganoMonacoAjaxQarabağ
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