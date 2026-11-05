Midtjylland vs Ajax: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Midtjylland vs Ajax: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Conference League: Midtjylland vs Ajax. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Midtjylland starting lineup: 25. Bakker N., 5. Kristensen R. (captain), 4. Diao O., 22. Sorensen M. B., 55. Bak V., 29. Watjen K., 21. Castillo D., 8. Billing P., 27. Johannesen S., 90. Etim F., 10. Cho Gue-Sung.

Midtjylland substitutes: 15. Beni D., 19. Bravo P., 30. Ejeheri O., 38. Emefile J., 20. Hong Hyun-Seok, 18. Iheanacho S., 34. Ndiaye A., 9. Rajovic M., 60. Ugboh M., 17. Uhre M.

Midtjylland head coach: Tullberg M.

Ajax starting lineup: 1. ter Stegen M., 2. Rosa L., 6. Kehrer T., 36. Janse D., 5. Wijndal O., 18. Klaassen D. (captain), 15. Baas Y., 24. Mokio J., 68. Ouazane A., 99. Arokodare T., 10. Gloukh O.

Ajax substitutes: 67. Abdalla M., 23. Berghuis S., 17. Blind D., 43. Bounida R., 30. Bouwman A., 22. Heerkens J., 38. Marcos Leonardo, 26. Paes M., 49. Pugno D., 21. Torrents J.

Ajax head coach: Michel.

Live report1-1 LIVE
32
Mads Bech Sorensen (Midtjylland) strikes the rebound from the edge of the box. A great effort that troubled Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but it went just over the bar. The ball is out of play, goal kick for Ajax.
281-1
Friday Etim (Midtjylland) made a brilliant solo run, finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He kept his composure and slotted the ball into the net.
24
Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) prepares to take the corner kick.
20
Thanks to a great interception by the defender, the corner kick taken by Ajax came to nothing.
19
Davy Klaassen (Ajax) made a great run into the box to meet a precise pass. He controlled the ball and shot, but the goalkeeper made a brilliant save.
18
Lucas Rosa (Ajax) delivered a great cross into the box, but a defender intercepted the ball and cleared the danger easily.
18
35:65 – ball possession.
15
Nordin Bakker with a brilliant save! Jorthy Mokio (Ajax) easily dribbled past the defenders and fired a shot from outside the box. His low strike was aimed at the center, but the keeper saved it!
11
The corner kick taken by Oscar Gloukh (Ajax) was cleared by the defenders.
11
The ball went out of play and the linesman points to the corner flag. Corner kick for Ajax.
9
The referee points to the corner flag and Ajax will take the corner kick.
90-1
Goal! Oscar Gloukh takes the corner. Tolu Arokodare (Ajax) heads the ball into the bottom left corner. 0:1.
8
Tolu Arokodare (Ajax) committed a foul in attack and the referee blew the whistle.
7
Ajax wins a corner kick. The referee and his assistant are pointing to the corner flag.
7
Tolu Arokodare (Ajax) received a brilliant pass that could have put him in a good position, but the defenders sensed the danger in time.
6
Thilo Kehrer (Ajax) made a mistake in passing to his teammates. The linesman signaled a throw-in for Midtjylland.
3
Play stopped. Youri Baas (Ajax) committed a foul. He knows he's at fault and isn't protesting.
1
The referee blew the whistle and the match has started.
23:00
The players have finally taken the pitch! Midtjylland kicks off.
22:45
Pawel Raczkowski has been appointed as the referee for today's match and will aim to officiate fairly and error-free.
22:45
The starting lineups for both teams have been announced and you can view them in the match details.
22:45
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to our live text commentary, where we will provide you with instant updates on all the action in the game.
MidtjyllandAjaxConference League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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