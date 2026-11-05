Midtjylland vs Ajax: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Conference League: Midtjylland vs Ajax. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Midtjylland starting lineup: 25. Bakker N., 5. Kristensen R. (captain), 4. Diao O., 22. Sorensen M. B., 55. Bak V., 29. Watjen K., 21. Castillo D., 8. Billing P., 27. Johannesen S., 90. Etim F., 10. Cho Gue-Sung.
Midtjylland substitutes: 15. Beni D., 19. Bravo P., 30. Ejeheri O., 38. Emefile J., 20. Hong Hyun-Seok, 18. Iheanacho S., 34. Ndiaye A., 9. Rajovic M., 60. Ugboh M., 17. Uhre M.
Midtjylland head coach: Tullberg M.
Ajax starting lineup: 1. ter Stegen M., 2. Rosa L., 6. Kehrer T., 36. Janse D., 5. Wijndal O., 18. Klaassen D. (captain), 15. Baas Y., 24. Mokio J., 68. Ouazane A., 99. Arokodare T., 10. Gloukh O.
Ajax substitutes: 67. Abdalla M., 23. Berghuis S., 17. Blind D., 43. Bounida R., 30. Bouwman A., 22. Heerkens J., 38. Marcos Leonardo, 26. Paes M., 49. Pugno D., 21. Torrents J.
Ajax head coach: Michel.
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