Conference League: Ajax defeats Atalanta, Monaco moves up to 3rd place
The latest matches of the UEFA Conference League general stage 2nd round concluded with intense battles, decisive goals scored in the final minutes, and unexpected results.
A central clash between renowned European clubs took place in the Netherlands — Amsterdam's Ajax hosted Italy's strong representative Atalanta and snatched a 2:0 victory thanks to quick goals at the end of the match. In France, Monako scored 3 unanswered goals against Germany's Freiburg, joining the tournament's leading group.
Ajax defeats Atalanta in 3 minutes
The match at the Johan Cruyff Arena was tightly contested until the very final minutes of regular time:
Late-game storm: While both sides' defenses played error-free, substitute Tolu Arokodare opened the scoring in the 87th minute to put the hosts ahead;
The finishing blow: Just 3 minutes later, in the 90th minute, another substitute, Ouazan, scored the second goal, cementing a confident 2:0 victory for the Amsterdammers;
Standings situation: Both teams have accumulated 3 points after 2 matches, sitting side-by-side in 14th and 15th places.
Monaco beats Freiburg by a large margin, rises to 3rd place
The French team demonstrated absolute dominance in their home match against the Bundesliga representative:
Goal at the end of the first half: Brunner put Monaco ahead with a precise shot in the 45th minute;
Second-half conclusion: Increasing the pressure towards the end of the match, the hosts secured a commanding 3:0 victory thanks to goals from Kamara in the 83rd minute and substitute Ansu Fati in the 90th minute;
Tournament leaders: Accumulating 6 points after 2 rounds, Monaco firmly settled into 3rd place in the competition table (while Freiburg sits in 18th place with 3 points).
Remaining matches of the 2nd round:
Trabzonspor — Hearts 2:0
The Turkish club confidently defeated the Scottish side. Salah opened the scoring from a penalty in the 32nd minute, while Frankulino set the final score in the 58th minute.
Jablonec — Brighton 0:0
English Premier League representative Brighton failed to break through the opponent's defense away in the Czech Republic, and the uncompromising match ended in a goalless draw.
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