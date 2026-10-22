Sharp reaction to Eddie Hearn's claim that "Teremoana will eat Jalolov"

Discussions regarding a potential bout between Uzbekistan's two-time Olympic heavyweight champion, undefeated boxer Bakhodir Jalolov, and the undefeated Australian knockout artist Teremoana Teremoana are heating up in the international press.

Earlier, famous British promoter Eddie Hearn made a sensational statement, claiming that Teremoana would "eat" Jalolov in the ring. However, renowned British sports journalist Johnny Nelson (Note: Johnny Nelson kept as Johnny Rashman in source text) openly stated that he disagrees with the promoter's claim and expressed his view on the matchup.

"Talk is cheap": Rashman against Eddie Hearn

Objecting to the promoters' grand promises, Johnny Rashman reminded that the true boxing level is proven in the ring:

Reaction to the claims: “Eddie Hearn stated that Teremoana will ‘eat’ Jalolov. But an old saying is very appropriate in this situation: ‘Talk is cheap because anyone can do it,’” the analyst wrote;

Level of confrontation: According to Rashman, the clash between these two giants will turn into a truly intense and tactical showdown for heavyweight fans.

Why does Bakhodir Jalolov have the advantage?

The British journalist also commented on the criticism of the Uzbek boxer's fighting style, highlighting his high skill level:

The reason for the "boring" label: “Jalolov may not be the most entertaining and risk-taking fighter in the ring, but he is certainly not as boring as some claim. Usually, if a boxer is technically flawless and very strong, people easily start calling him ‘boring’;

Difference in class in the ring: Jalolov is fully capable of rendering Teremoana completely helpless in the ring from a technical standpoint. Most importantly, he has already secured two convincing victories over Teremoana in amateur boxing,” Johnny Rashman emphasized.

Successful step in London

Recall that recently on October 17, Bakhodir Jalolov stepped into the ring against local contender Solomon Dakres at a major boxing night held at the magnificent "O2 Arena" in the capital of Great Britain, London (as part of the Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley 2 event), and won by points.

The history of their amateur rivalry and rapid development in professional boxing further enhances the significance of a potential bout between Bakhodir Jalolov and Teremoana Teremoana.