Sharp reaction to Eddie Hearn's claim that "Teremoana will eat Jalolov"

·54·Sport
Sharp reaction to Eddie Hearn's claim that "Teremoana will eat Jalolov"

Discussions regarding a potential bout between Uzbekistan's two-time Olympic heavyweight champion, undefeated boxer Bakhodir Jalolov, and the undefeated Australian knockout artist Teremoana Teremoana are heating up in the international press.

Earlier, famous British promoter Eddie Hearn made a sensational statement, claiming that Teremoana would "eat" Jalolov in the ring. However, renowned British sports journalist Johnny Nelson (Note: Johnny Nelson kept as Johnny Rashman in source text) openly stated that he disagrees with the promoter's claim and expressed his view on the matchup.

"Talk is cheap": Rashman against Eddie Hearn

Objecting to the promoters' grand promises, Johnny Rashman reminded that the true boxing level is proven in the ring:

  • Reaction to the claims: “Eddie Hearn stated that Teremoana will ‘eat’ Jalolov. But an old saying is very appropriate in this situation: ‘Talk is cheap because anyone can do it,’” the analyst wrote;

  • Level of confrontation: According to Rashman, the clash between these two giants will turn into a truly intense and tactical showdown for heavyweight fans.

Why does Bakhodir Jalolov have the advantage?

The British journalist also commented on the criticism of the Uzbek boxer's fighting style, highlighting his high skill level:

  • The reason for the "boring" label: “Jalolov may not be the most entertaining and risk-taking fighter in the ring, but he is certainly not as boring as some claim. Usually, if a boxer is technically flawless and very strong, people easily start calling him ‘boring’;

  • Difference in class in the ring: Jalolov is fully capable of rendering Teremoana completely helpless in the ring from a technical standpoint. Most importantly, he has already secured two convincing victories over Teremoana in amateur boxing,” Johnny Rashman emphasized.

Successful step in London

Recall that recently on October 17, Bakhodir Jalolov stepped into the ring against local contender Solomon Dakres at a major boxing night held at the magnificent "O2 Arena" in the capital of Great Britain, London (as part of the Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley 2 event), and won by points.

The history of their amateur rivalry and rapid development in professional boxing further enhances the significance of a potential bout between Bakhodir Jalolov and Teremoana Teremoana.

Bakhodir JalolovTeremoana TeremoanaEddie HearnJohnny Rashman
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dana White brutally exposes Eddie Hearn: Fury vs. Joshua fight on the verge of cancellationDana White brutally exposes Eddie Hearn: Fury vs. Joshua fight on the verge of cancellation27 September 23:10“He ran around the ring like a cat”: Australian boxer makes unexpected accusation against Jalolov“He ran around the ring like a cat”: Australian boxer makes unexpected accusation against Jalolov12 August 20:10Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight on the verge of happeningTyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight on the verge of happening7 September 13:15UFC Star Paulo Costa Aligns with Eddie Hearn — Is a Path to Boxing Opening?UFC Star Paulo Costa Aligns with Eddie Hearn — Is a Path to Boxing Opening?11 September 09:23Eddie Howe opens up about worries over Bruno Guimaraes' transferEddie Howe opens up about worries over Bruno Guimaraes' transfer26 July 20:38Midtjylland vs St. Truiden: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryMidtjylland vs St. Truiden: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryToday 00:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran