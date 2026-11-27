Perfect knockout streak: Following this success, Teremoana Teremoana's professional record reached 13 wins, and remarkably, he has finished all 13 of his fights before the final bell.

The decisive blow: In the second round of the scheduled ten-round clash, Teremoana knocked his opponent down with a powerful right hook. After the referee began the count, it became clear that Hemi Ahio could not continue, and the official stopped the fight at 1:36, recording a technical knockout (TKO).

Undefeated heavyweight Australian boxer Teremoana Teremoana (13-0, 13 KO) faced off against New Zealand representative Hemi Ahio (25-2, 19 KO) at a boxing event in Melbourne, Australia, securing another early stoppage victory. The bout for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental championship belt ended in the second round.

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It is worth noting that in amateur boxing, Teremoana Teremoana faced Uzbekistan's Olympic and World champion Bahodir Jalolov twice in the ring:

In the semi-finals of the 2023 World Championships ;

In the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In both encounters, Bahodir Jalolov secured convincing victories over his opponent and ultimately went on to win the gold medal at both major tournaments.

Statistics Details Winner and new record Teremoana Teremoana (13-0, 13 KO — 100% knockout rate) Opponent and his record Hemi Ahio (25-2, 19 KO) Prize at stake Vacant IBF Inter-Continental championship belt Fight result 2nd round technical knockout (TKO, after a right hook) Location Melbourne, Australia

Do you think Teremoana Teremoana, who is advancing with a 100% knockout streak in professional boxing, and Bahodir Jalolov will face each other in the pro ring in the coming years?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this exciting news with fellow Uzbek boxing fans!