Major Sensation in Uzbek Boxing: Bakhodir Jalolov Overtakes Fury and Wilder in IBF Rankings

Considered one of the most prestigious organizations in world professional boxing, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) has officially released its updated September rankings for the heavyweight division. This list brought truly proud news for Uzbek sports fans: the two-time Olympic champion Bakhodir Jalolov has climbed two spots in the world's best boxers list, entering the top four. "Big Uzbek" has left behind global legends like Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, moving very close to a championship fight. So, who is the current IBF champion, who holds the status of the number one contender, and what are Bakhodir Jalolov's chances of fighting for the title? At the end of the article, we present the main intrigue — the official IBF heavyweight TOP-15 table and all the details regarding the scenarios surrounding the championship belt.

"Big Uzbek's" rapid rise: From 6th to 4th place!

The Uzbek master of the ring's shift in the updated rankings shows the following important aspects:

Two-spot climb: Having occupied the 6th position in the IBF rankings last month, Bakhodir Jalolov has risen to the honorable 4th place in the organization's new list for September;

Surpassing legends: Jalolov managed to leave behind British boxing star Tyson Fury (5th place) and American knockout artist Deontay Wilder (6th place);

Side-by-side with Anthony Joshua: Directly ahead of Jalolov, in 3rd place, is former unified world champion Anthony Joshua, while 2nd place is left vacant (NOT RATED) in accordance with the organization's rules.

"Bakhodir Jalolov's entry into the top four of the IBF rankings paves the way for him to soon rise to an eliminator or official mandatory challenger status for a full world championship belt," note international boxing insiders.

Situation in the division: Hrgovic's championship and Sanchez's status

The battle for the heavyweight championship belt is intensifying:

New world champion: Previously, renowned Croatian boxer Filip Hrgovic won a complex fight against the undefeated young British star Moses Itauma, claiming the IBF World Champion (CH) title;

Number one contender: Currently, the skilled Cuban fighter Frank Sanchez (1st place) is listed as the official mandatory challenger for this belt;

Championship path: Bakhodir Jalolov's rise to 4th place clearly indicates that he is the closest candidate for the main eliminator fights after Sanchez and Joshua.

Official IBF heavyweight TOP-15 rankings

The official table approved by the International Boxing Federation looks as follows:

Rank Boxer Country CH Filip Hrgovic (Champion) Croatia #1 Frank Sanchez (Mandatory Challenger) Cuba #2 NOT RATED — #3 Anthony Joshua Great Britain #4 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan #5 Tyson Fury Great Britain #6 Deontay Wilder USA #7 Moses Itauma Great Britain #8 Richard Riakporhe Great Britain #9 Richard Torrez Jr. USA #10 Justis Huni Australia #11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria #12 Jarrell Miller USA #13 Guido Vianello Italy #14 Petar Milas Croatia #15 Teremoana Teremoana Australia

Bakhodir Jalolov's championship chances

The most important issue interesting many Uzbek fans and sports experts is when Bakhodir Jalolov will be able to fight for the championship belt. The most important conclusion is that, while the 2nd position remains open and Frank Sanchez (1st place) is preparing for a mandatory defense fight against champion Filip Hrgovic, Anthony Joshua and Bakhodir Jalolov could become the main participants in the next mandatory eliminator fight. If Joshua chooses other directions or changes his plans, according to the organization's regulations, Jalolov will be granted the right to participate directly in the final championship eliminator. The Uzbek master of the ring's solid establishment in 4th place proves that he is very close to an absolute world championship in his professional career.

In your opinion, can Bakhodir Jalolov knock out Filip Hrgovic or Frank Sanchez in a fight for the IBF belt? If an eliminator fight is organized between Bakhodir Jalolov and Anthony Joshua, who do you think will come out on top? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this huge achievement of Uzbek sports in the professional ring with your loved ones and boxing fans!