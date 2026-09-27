Dana White brutally exposes Eddie Hearn: Fury vs. Joshua fight on the verge of cancellation

Another major scandal has erupted around the long-awaited heavyweight clash between British giants Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in professional world boxing. UFC and Zuffa Boxing head Dana White launched a fierce and sharp criticism against prominent promoter and Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn following obstacles in organizing this historic fight. White stated that the person who should be helping organize the fight is actually just getting in the process's way and busy creating fake hype.

"I have never met someone who talks as much nonsense as Eddie Hearn. If he truly cared about this showdown, the fight would have already taken place," White emphasized. Earlier, the bout between the two superstars was scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff, but due to Hearn's opposition to Dana White's participation in the project, the fight of the century is once again at risk of collapsing.

«Promoter feud, December 11 at risk, and White's blow»: 5 key points of the conflict

Key facts from Dana White's sensational statement and the Fury vs. Joshua confrontation:

Sharp accusations from Dana White: The UFC head accused Eddie Hearn of regularly spreading nonsense and interfering with the fight's organizational matters;

«All of this is a circus»: White called Hearn's endless media interviews PR and useless activity;

Cardiff bout on December 11 at risk: The previously agreed plan to hold it in Wales may be canceled due to disagreements between organizers;

Hearn's opposition to White: The Matchroom head does not want Dana White and the Zuffa Boxing structure to participate in organizing this fight;

Final decision in 3–4 days: White stated that full information regarding the situation will be provided in the coming days and the fate of the fight will be officially clarified.

Fury — Joshua fight organization: Comparison of Dana White's position and Eddie Hearn's approach

Classification of disagreements between the two major promotional forces in the boxing world:

Analysis criteria and directions Dana White (UFC / Zuffa Boxing) position Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) position Role in fight organization Full financing, systematization of commerce and broadcasting Maintaining monopoly and absolute control over the fight Objection and main claim «Instead of helping, Hearn has always hindered the fight and created a circus» Opposition to Dana White and Zuffa Boxing gaining control over the fight Financing model «Bet money on the fight, sell tickets, sell TV rights, and stop talking» Traditional boxing promotion and extensive media discussions Fight date and location December 11, Cardiff (If agreement is reached) Fight on the verge of cancellation due to organizational dispute Media strategy Clear business actions and prompt final decision Numerous press interviews and long-term debates

Professional boxing expertise: Why the clash between White and Hearn could ruin the fight of the century

Conclusions from international boxing insiders, managers, and sports analysts:

«Clash of boxing and MMA management»: Dana White wants to bring the strict vertical management from the UFC into professional boxing through Zuffa Boxing; Eddie Hearn and traditional boxing promoters see this as an open threat to their monopoly and do not want to hand over control to the American tycoon;

Last chance for Fury and Joshua: Both British heavyweight stars are at the final stage of their careers; if the December 11 Cardiff fight is postponed due to personal grievances among organizers, this historic bout may never happen and remain the biggest missed opportunity in boxing history;

Crucial 3–4 day deadline: Dana White's public pressure is no accident; this is the final psychological method used to force Hearn into a compromise, and in the coming days either an official deal will be signed, or the cancellation of the fight will be officially announced.

In your opinion, is Dana White or Eddie Hearn right in the constant delays of the Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight? Will this super-showdown still take place on December 11 in Cardiff, or will the promoters' conflict of interests leave boxing fans without a major fight? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the fiery conflict behind professional boxing with all sports enthusiasts!