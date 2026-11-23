A few days ago, the latest Congress of the World Boxing organization took place in Panama. Two-time Olympic gold medalist in amateur boxing Bakhodir Jalolov participated in the event as part of the Uzbekistan delegation.

During the event, the Uzbek boxing star met with American professional boxer Richard Torrez, his opponent in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic final. Bakhodir Jalolov announced this on his official Instagram page.

The moment in the photo and event details

The photo shared by Jalolov shows the two boxers standing side-by-side indoors, with Bakhodir Jalolov placing his arm around Richard Torrez, both posing with clenched fists in high spirits. In the photo, Torrez is seen wearing a red t-shirt and a backpack, while Jalolov is wearing a beige t-shirt and a watch.

Aspect / Detail Information Athletes Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) and Richard Torrez (USA) Event and Location World Boxing Congress, Panama Context of the meeting Reunion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic final opponents Source Bakhodir Jalolov's Instagram page

From the ring battle to mutual respect

The meeting in Panama between these two boxers, who clashed in the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, caught the attention of boxing fans. It is clear from the frame that even after intense competition in the big ring, mutual respect and friendly relations remain between the athletes.

Do you think Bakhodir Jalolov and Richard Torrez could face each other again in a professional boxing ring in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments!