Renowned British sports journalist Johnny Rushman has responded to the potential clash between Uzbek heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov and Australian Teremoana Teremoana, as well as the sensational claims made by famous promoter Eddie Hearn. Both boxing stars remain undefeated in the professional ring and have set high goals for themselves.

“Talk is cheap”: Johnny Rushman’s analysis

Earlier, promoter Eddie Hearn stated that Teremoana would “eat” Jalolov at this moment. Johnny Rushman, in response to this statement, pointed out Bakhodir Jalolov’s technical superiority and their shared experience in the amateur ring: