“Jalolov is capable of defeating Teremoana”: British expert responds to Eddie Hearn
Renowned British sports journalist Johnny Rushman has responded to the potential clash between Uzbek heavyweight boxer Bakhodir Jalolov and Australian Teremoana Teremoana, as well as the sensational claims made by famous promoter Eddie Hearn. Both boxing stars remain undefeated in the professional ring and have set high goals for themselves.
“Talk is cheap”: Johnny Rushman’s analysis
Earlier, promoter Eddie Hearn stated that Teremoana would “eat” Jalolov at this moment. Johnny Rushman, in response to this statement, pointed out Bakhodir Jalolov’s technical superiority and their shared experience in the amateur ring:
“Eddie Hearn said that Teremoana would ‘eat’ Jalolov right now. But one must remember an old saying: ‘Talk is cheap, because anyone can say it.’ Regardless, if this fight is organized, it will be very interesting for everyone. Perhaps Jalolov is not the most entertaining boxer, but he is not as boring as some might think. When a boxer is technically very strong, they are often called ‘boring.’ In reality, Bakhodir Jalolov is a boxer fully capable of defeating Teremoana in the ring with complete dominance. He has already beaten him twice in amateur boxing,” wrote Johnny Rushman.
The expert also urged the Australian boxer to be cautious:
“I like Teremoana. He is an entertaining, aggressive heavyweight boxer. But I think he is on the verge of making a serious mistake,” he added.
The boxers' recent fights and head-to-head history
Both athletes have successfully concluded their recent professional fights, but their head-to-head record in amateur boxing is entirely in favor of the Uzbek champion:
Indicators
Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan)
Teremoana Teremoana (Australia)
Last professional fight
October 17 at the O2 Arena in London (Dubois vs. Wardley undercard)
Just recently in Melbourne, Australia
Last opponent and result
Defeated British boxer Solomon Dacres in a 10-round fight by unanimous decision
Defeated New Zealander Hemi Ahio (25-2, 19 KO) in the 2nd round, winning the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title
Amateur head-to-head bouts
Won in the 2023 World Championships semi-final and the 2024 Paris Olympics quarter-final, becoming the champion of both competitions
Lost to Bakhodir Jalolov in both prestigious competitions
In your opinion, if a professional boxing match is organized between Bakhodir Jalolov and Teremoana Teremoana, how will it end?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following the most interesting updates in Uzbek boxing and world sports!
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