Ramazon Temirov undergoes another doping control: A step after the UFC defeat
Uzbek fighter Ramazon Temirov, who holds the 10th spot in the UFC flyweight rankings, has undergone another doping test. The athlete reported this on social media.
Temirov posted a clip on his Instagram page regarding the doping control process. However, no information has been provided yet regarding the results of the test. Therefore, the fact that the athlete underwent a doping test does not mean that his analysis results came back negative.
Why is doping control important for Ramazon Temirov?
For our compatriot, such tests are of particular importance. This is because in 2025, a prohibited substance was detected in his system, leading to a disqualification penalty for the fighter. This situation was one of the most serious trials in Temirov's career.
Since then, it is natural that every doping test the athlete undergoes attracts the attention of fans. It is especially important for a fighter who aims to maintain his position in the UFC rankings and achieve high results again to strictly adhere to anti-doping rules.
Temirov was defeated in his last fight
Ramazon Temirov last stepped into the octagon in October in a fight against England's Lone Kavana. This bout ended unsuccessfully for our compatriot, and Temirov lost to his opponent.
Now, the Uzbek fighter's future plans, his next fight, and the results of the doping test will be the focus of fans' attention.
A major task lies ahead for Temirov: to make a strong comeback after the recent defeat, strengthen his position in the UFC, and justify the trust of his fans. On this path, along with sports results, successfully passing doping controls is of great importance.
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