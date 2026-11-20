Uzbek fighter Ramazon Temirov, who holds the 10th spot in the UFC flyweight rankings, has undergone another doping test. The athlete reported this on social media.

Temirov posted a clip on his Instagram page regarding the doping control process. However, no information has been provided yet regarding the results of the test. Therefore, the fact that the athlete underwent a doping test does not mean that his analysis results came back negative.

Why is doping control important for Ramazon Temirov?

For our compatriot, such tests are of particular importance. This is because in 2025, a prohibited substance was detected in his system, leading to a disqualification penalty for the fighter. This situation was one of the most serious trials in Temirov's career.