Justin Gaethje reveals how he dismantled the invincible Ilia Topuria

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Justin Gaethje reveals how he dismantled the invincible Ilia Topuria

In the world of the octagon, no one saw the fighter nearing 37, whom many considered past his prime, as a top contender for the absolute championship. However, one of the most intense heroes in UFC history — Justin Gaethje — created a true sensation in June at the UFC Freedom 250 tournament: he defeated the 29-year-old undefeated two-division star Ilia Topuriavia technical knockout, reclaiming the UFC title in the 70 kg division. After this clash that stunned the world, the new champion revealed for the first time how he found Topuria's weak point and how he "broke" him in the octagon.

So, why did the Spanish-Georgian star refuse to continue the fight despite leading in strike count, how did Gaethje's smart timing work, and how did this heroic victory change MMA history?

Triumph and the fall: The surrender of an invincible champion

The UFC Freedom 250 night marked completely opposite points in the careers of the two athletes:

  • Victory by technical knockout: The veteran American fighter exhausted his opponent so much in the battle against Ilia Topuria that, in the end, Topuria was forced to refuse to continue the fight due to severe injuries;

  • Loss of belts: 29-year-old Topuria, who held championship status in two weight classes, suffered the hardest blow of his career, lost his belt, and entered a long-term recovery process;

  • The paradox of strike statistics: Surprisingly, Topuria was ahead in terms of significant strikes — he landed 97, while Gaethje recorded 91;

  • Absolute precision and power: Nevertheless, every counter-strike from the American fighter had devastating power, shattering Topuria's defense.

“How did it all start?”: Doubts, age, and the underdog status

Before this fight, experts and fans were very skeptical about Justin Gaethje's chances:

  • The “aging fighter” label: The 37-year-old Gaethje was facing the fast and extremely bold Ilia Topuria in his prime, and many predicted this clash would be the final grim point in Gaethje's career;

  • Topuria's absolute confidence: The young champion, who had been knocking out opponents one by one, was confident of an easy victory in this bout as well;

  • A body tired from heavy fights: For Justin, who had endured bloody and heavy battles over the years, this was the final life-or-death test to preserve his name in the octagon.

Unbreakable will and the turning point: The genius plan that disrupted footwork rhythm

Gaethje's victory in the octagon was not just about strength, but the result of perfect calculation and high intellect:

  • “Same rhythm feet”: The American champion completely exposed Topuria's movement style: he determined that the opponent never changes his foot rhythm and does not move laterally, only moving forward or backward;

  • Flawless execution of the plan: Gaethje and his coaching staff focused the main goal on disrupting Topuria's footwork and taking him out of his rhythm, and this strategy paid off completely;

  • A war ended without injury: Thanks to perfect timing, Gaethje not only survived the opponent's powerful attacks but also finished the fight in excellent physical condition, almost without serious injuries.

“He never changes the rhythm of his feet. He moves either forward or backward; you rarely see him move laterally. In the end, it was all about calculating his footwork correctly. The plan was to break his rhythm, and we succeeded,” Justin Gaethje emphasized.

The rebirth of a legend and the championship finish

This victory for Justin Gaethje became clear proof that youth and external pressures are helpless against a person's unbreakable will. The fighter, written off by many, was reborn and wore the UFC championship crown in the lightweight division again. For Topuria, this defeat was a hard lesson showing that any great fighter in the octagon can fall to the bottom due to a tactical error.

Do you think it is a true sporting heroism that Justin Gaethje won the championship again despite being 37? Will Ilia Topuria be able to correct his mistakes after his injuries and return to his former invincible state? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the historic sensation in the MMA world with all martial arts fans!

UFCMMAЖастин ГэтжиИлия ТопурияFreedom 250техника нокаутоктагон
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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